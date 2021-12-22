PRIME TRUST REPORTS RECORD GROWTH IN 2021 OUTPACING PREVIOUS YEAR'S SUCCESS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced another breakout year for the company with strong revenue growth, explosive growth in new accounts opened via Prime Trust APIs (over 2000% from previous year), and continued team expansion.

Over the past 12 months, the digital asset industry has matured significantly. New and exciting use cases have emerged and innovation continues to push blockchain technology forward, improving its efficiency and scalability. At the center of this adoption lies Prime Trust, which provides the financial plumbing that merges digital assets and traditional finance. For fintech businesses in the United States and around the world, Prime Trust makes it possible to offer a best-in-class all-in-one platform.

Prime Trust's impressive year can be traced to the company's ability to scale into new markets, attract and collaborate with premier investors, achieve important certifications, and bring on top talent with regulatory expertise.

"This has truly been an amazing year for Prime Trust as we've been able to accelerate our offerings and meet the growing needs of fintech innovators," said Tom Pageler, CEO of Prime Trust. "Through the hiring of exceptional talent, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of new systems within the payments and alternative assets markets, we've been able to build best-in-class financial infrastructure that not only helps our clients launch quickly but fuels a new economy."

Some key metrics of growth include:

AUC: Assets under custody have increased 280% year-over-year.

API calls & transaction settlement: We processed 300 million API calls, and settled up to $3.5 billion per month.

New accounts: Hundreds of industry-leading names chose Prime Trust in 2021, leading to a 2000% increase in new accounts, all opened via our API platform.

Customers: New customers include FTX, a derivatives crypto exchange, Fold, a Bitcoin rewards debit card and shopping app, Kado, a crypto payment platform, Kash.io, a crypto investment and payments app, Securitize, a digital asset securities platform, and OnRamp Invest, a wealth management platform for RIAs.

Leading market segment: Crypto apps have surged, with a more than 45% growth in our customer base, and we expect this trend to continue into 2022.

Equity crowdfunding infrastructure: Over the past year in crowdfunding, we've seen a 31% increase in individual investors and a 34% increase in dollars invested across 1000 new offerings powered by FundAmerica by Prime Trust.

Strategic investors: Our $64M Series A included strategic investors Mercato Partners, Samsung Next, Nationwide, Commerce Ventures, Ayon Capital, Kraken Ventures, STCAP, s20 Capital, Seven Peaks Ventures, Diverse Angels, University Growth Fund and Nevcaut Ventures.

Team: In just one year, our team has more than doubled in head count, with new talent joining us remotely and in-person at our headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada .

Certification: In July, we earned our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 designation certifying that Prime trust meets the industry's most stringent information security-management standards.

Looking Ahead to 2022

After a successful year in 2021, Prime Trust is looking ahead to 2022 and the continued acceleration of crypto. Prime Trust is expecting additional significant business growth, significant new product launches, deeper moves into wealth tech complemented by game changing offerings, and the transformation of crypto apps into banks.

For the broader industry, we anticipate a convergence of institutional and individual users in addition to typical integrators. There will be a continued merging of crypto apps, from payment platforms to crypto lending and staking rewards wallets. Crypto neobank prototypes will surface, allowing companies to gain a stronger foothold to launch and grow like a bank.

"With the broader success the industry has seen in 2021, this is without a doubt an incredible time to be in fintech," said Pageler. "We look forward to working with more and more diverse customers, revolutionary technologies and new markets. I'm excited to see what 2022 will bring."

Prime Trust is the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. Our API platform and plug-and-play widgets allow companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms.

Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

