Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announce Investment Policy Changes

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Trustees of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV) (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds") have approved a change to each Fund's investment policies with respect to the Fund's ability to enter into commitments to buy and sell mortgage-backed securities (to-be-announced transactions or "TBAs"). Effective immediately, each Fund's former investment restrictions with respect to TBAs have been removed. Each Fund will continue to comply with asset segregation requirements for derivatives transactions, including TBAs, under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's current framework until it must instead comply with Rule 18f-4 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, in 2022.

Eaton Vance Corp. was acquired by Morgan Stanley on March 1, 2021. Its former Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital and Calvert investment affiliates are now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

