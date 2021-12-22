Almost 70% of Enterprises Say Security and Privacy are Key Considerations for Video Meetings, New Survey Finds

Almost 70% of Enterprises Say Security and Privacy are Key Considerations for Video Meetings, New Survey Finds

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global survey of large enterprise business leaders reveals video adoption rates, trends, and opportunities

OSLO, Norway – 22 December 2021 – A new survey from Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, revealed data about the role of video communications in the modern enterprise, highlighting three key trends:

1. The continued optimization of hybrid meetings

Video adoption in large enterprises is high, with more than two thirds (71%) of respondents stating that they use video conferencing daily

91% of business leaders report a positive experience with hybrid meetings

81% agree that video is superior to email and chat for boosting employee motivation

2. The importance of security and data privacy, especially for critical meetings where highly sensitive information is shared

68% believe security and privacy are important considerations

49% of financial and legal services respondents "strongly agree" that security is a top priority

3. The opportunities revealed by video-based customer engagement

84% of enterprises believe video enables stronger customer connections than voice-only phone calls

71% already use video to engage with customers

More than half of respondents (59%) agree that video increases customer retention

This survey illustrates that the use of video in the enterprise workplace is here to stay, and that its possible use cases are poised to stretch beyond traditional meetings and become a key facilitator for customer engagement. According to the business leaders surveyed, video plays an important role in engaging customers, boosting team motivation, and creating a space for flexible interactions in a hybrid world.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Brightvision for Pexip on the state of video communications in large enterprises. 246 C-level executives and managers in marketing, sales, customer success and HR were interviewed in 11 countries across Europe, North America, and Australia. These respondents represented companies ranging from $10m to $1bn in revenue in industries including professional services, legal services, finance, and retail. The interviews were conducted between 23 September and 12 November 2021.

CONTACT:

Gillian Dalslaaen, VP Marketing

gillian@pexip.com, tel. +47 40461025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Pexip AS