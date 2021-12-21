What better way to spend the holidays with family than to see a film that embodies some of the dynamics that occur when loved ones get together?

Just In Time For Xmas! A Holiday Chance Now Available On Digital Streaming Platforms What better way to spend the holidays with family than to see a film that embodies some of the dynamics that occur when loved ones get together?

Summary: The family of the founder of a multi-million-dollar film company played by veteran actor Richard Lawson experiences some tragic events during the holidays and two sisters played by Black Lightning's Nafessa Williams and Sharon Leal who must set aside a life-long rivalry and come together to turn the company around and keep the family intact.

A Holiday Chance is now available on the following streaming platforms:

Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Vudu, Redbox VOD, Dish, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, COX, Verizon Fios, DISH, Rogers VOD - Canada

Watch the trailer here

Starring: Richard Lawson, Nafessa Williams, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Dorian Wilson, Tobias Truvillion, Sharon Leal, Chastity Saunders, Christinna Chauncey, Crystal-Lee Naomi, Amin Joseph and Johnell Young

Director: Jamal Hill

Executive Producer: Manny Halley

Producers: Yolanda Halley and Rodney Turner Nafessa Williams

Genre(s): Drama, Comedy, Romance

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 112 min

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group is a Los Angeles based production, management and distribution company created and nurtured by Founder, Manny Halley, that leverages a network of production partners to create cutting edge content. Imani Media Group is comprised of three divisions including Imani Records (Music & Management), Imani Motion Pictures (Motion Film & TV) and Faith Media Distribution (Digital Distribution & Marketing). Through Imani Records, it has elevated the profiles of the industry's top selling recording artists and leading songwriters, producers, and composers for more than two decades. Imani Motion Pictures, continues to procure stories from a vast array of writers, directors, and actors to develop and produce content for theatrical releases, television, and streaming services. With Faith Media Distribution, it handles the unique capabilities in distribution, sales service, marketing and varied national and international output deals. For more information on Imani Media Group, visit www.imanimediagroup.com, facebook.com/imanimediagroup, @Imanimediagroup on Instagram and @Imanientgroup on Twitter.

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company under Imani Media Group founded by Manny Halley, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they are able to. Within a short period, Faith Media Distribution has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes. Its mission is to make an impact on a global audience by creating the stage/platform for artists, filmmakers, and producers to share diverse distinctive stories that inspire the culture.

