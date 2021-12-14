Interim HealthCare of the Upstate Successfully Implements Medalogix Muse

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare of the Upstate, a locally owned and operated home health and hospice services provider based out of Greenville, South Carolina, has successfully implemented Medalogix Muse to direct better care to their most critical hospice patients.

The Medalogix Muse solution evaluates and models clinical assessments, medications, vital signs, and other relevant data to perform a risk stratification of patients on hospice census. The tool then identifies patients who are deemed critical, visually alerting the clinical team to perform additional care. Interim will now be fully equipped to demonstrate data-proven outcomes and provide quality care to patients that are in transition.

In alignment with Interim's recent implementation, frontline staff have embraced the new technology to help identify patients that need additional visits. Emily Lennon, Area Vice President of Hospice at Interim HealthCare of the Upstate, sees the value in utilizing the Muse tool to support timely care decisions for their patients. "Prior to implementing Muse within our organization, I had to comb through various areas within our EHR to compile patient information. With Muse, I can efficiently evaluate our visit utilization and effectiveness of patient care delivery, allowing the opportunity to provide timely recommendations to the clinical team. The clinical team has embraced the program upon witnessing the impact of how Muse's capabilities are of profound benefit to our patients," said Lennon. Additionally, Lennon states that, "Muse enhances visibility into spiritual and psychosocial visit needs supporting our Social Workers and Chaplains as they closely monitor a patient's care journey."

Medalogix leaders are enthusiastic that Interim HealthCare of the Upstate has also adopted Medalogix Nurture and Medalogix Bridge. Nurture identifies recently discharged home health patients who may need additional care, and Bridge identifies home health patients who may be more appropriate for hospice. Nurture and Bridge were both successfully implemented in 2021 to better serve their patients.

"Medalogix is a proud partner with Interim HealthCare of the Upstate, and we believe our machine learning solutions will continue to make a difference in the organization's patient outcomes," said Elliott Wood, President and CEO of Medalogix. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership and support the collective mission of transforming healthcare."

About Interim Healthcare

Interim Healthcare provides homecare, senior care, hospice, and healthcare. The organization delivers exceptional care to those in upstate South Carolina. Interim provides care with compassion and understanding with a dedicated group of professionals who place their patients first. For more information visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/greenvillesc/home/

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

