Dale Gordon Appointed CEO of Mirus Bio to Support GMP Expansion

MENLO PARK, Calif. and MADISON, Wis., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma Biosciences, a global life sciences company serving the academic and advanced therapy market, today announced the appointment of Dale Gordon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its operating company Mirus Bio. Gordon succeeds founders Jon Wolff and Jim Hagstrom in carrying the scientific legacy of the company forward with an expanded focus on enabling both the research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing markets.

"We have been delivering transfection reagents to the research community for more than two decades and are now moving into biopharma with the introduction of TransIT-VirusGEN GMP transfection reagents, enhancers and kits earlier this year," Jim Hagstrom, co-Founder and President of Mirus Bio commented. "This product line is transformative, offering users the ability to package and transfer vector DNA to suspension and adherent HEK 293 cell types for increased production of recombinant AAV and lentivirus, all while helping to minimize safety and regulatory risks. With Dale on board, I am confident that we can continue to build our portfolio from research to GMP with the right tools customers need to develop life-saving advanced therapies."

Gordon brings more than three decades of global leadership experience in life sciences to the new role, most recently as CEO of Gemini Biosciences. Prior to Gemini, Gordon held commercial leadership roles at GE Life Sciences (now Cytiva) and Merck Millipore.

"When we look at the exponential potential within this market to help save or drastically improve patient lives, it is important to remember the responsibility suppliers like Mirus have to support innovation," Dale Gordon, incoming CEO at Mirus Bio stated. "I am excited to lead the team in taking a next generation approach to product development and iterative partnering that enables our customers' research and bringing quality therapeutics to market faster across the academic to commercial spectrum."

"Mirus Bio has a strong scientific legacy and culture that we want to carefully preserve as we expand the business to serve the biopharmaceutical industry. Dale's experience in both research and regulated markets and his deep knowledge of the sector make him the perfect leader to take the company into this next phase," said Matt Gunnison, CEO of Gamma Biosciences.

About Gamma Biosciences

Gamma Biosciences is a leading life sciences company providing products and services to support the development and manufacturing of advanced biologic therapies. Our operating companies are committed to advancing the science and art of bioprocessing by delivering market-ready innovation and expertise that helps our customers, mainly biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing companies, safely bring therapies to patients more quickly and efficiently. Gamma is a global company with offices and major manufacturing facilities in North America, the U.K. and Belgium.

About Mirus Bio

Mirus Bio is a leading provider of transfection products for the biopharmaceutical and research industries, offering best-in-class reagents for gene therapy, recombinant protein, and stem cell applications. An original pioneer in nucleic acid delivery, the company has been enabling scientific research and innovation for more than two decades. In 2021, Mirus introduced TransIT-VirusGEN® GMP Transfection Reagent and Enhancers to address the commercial biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy markets with support for virus manufacturing, gene editing and biotherapeutic protein production.

