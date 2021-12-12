StemiRNA Therapeutics appoints Dr. Jack Hu as Chief Financial Officer

SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemiRNA, a leader in research and development of mRNA therapeutics, welcomes Dr. Jack Hu as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Hu brings nearly two decades of experience in healthcare investment research, financial management and corporate strategy. Dr. Hu started his career in US Pharmaceutical industry and then moved on to Wall Street to cover US biotechnology stocks at Sellside banks, later he also ran book at buyside. Subsequently, Dr. Hu served as the Managing Director and Head of APAC Healthcare Research at Deutsche Bank, where he covered Asia/China healthcare. He was ranked No.1 for All-China healthcare research by Institutional Investor Magazine from 2015 to 2017 at StemiRNA, Dr. Hu will oversee finance management and investor relations while providing support to the company's overall strategy planning and corporate development.

"We are thrilled to have Jack join the team and bring his industry expertise and insights to our fast-growing platform", said Dr. Hangwen Li, Chairman and CEO of StemiRNA Therapeutics, "Jack excels in strategic planning and execution of portfolio management, on top of a proven track record in the capital market and investment community. We are excited to work as a team to build corporate partnerships and our strategic financial capabilities. As CFO, his leadership, expertise and network are instrumental to assist us in building a global mRNA therapeutic company."

"I am humbled and excited to join Hangwen and the talented leadership team, as StemiRNA emerges as a disruptive mRNA platform company with a broad pipeline." Commented Dr. Jack Hu, "I look forward to working with this dedicated team to create value for shareholders."

About StemiRNA Therapeutics

StemiRNA therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA biopharmaceutical company located in Shanghai, Beijing and Boston. With a proprietary LPP delivery system, the company has developed a broad portfolio of novel mRNA based vaccines and therapeutics with focuses on infectious disease and oncology. The company's lead product candidate, mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, is in clinical stage in multiple countries. StemiRNA also developed in-house CMC and manufacturing capabilities and advanced capacity in Shanghai.

