Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. announces to its stockholders that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the payment of interest on capital in replacement of the monthly dividend for the year 2022, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders that can prove they are exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:
Month of Accrual
Base date
Date of the last trading day at B3
Individualized Credit
Payment
January
December 30, 2021
January 31, 2022
February 01, 2022
February
January 31, 2022
February 25, 2022
March 02, 2022
March
February 25, 2022
March 31, 2022
April 01, 2022
April
March 31, 2022
April 29, 2022
May 02, 2022
May
April 29, 2022
May 31, 2022
June 01, 2022
June
May 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
July 01, 2022
July
June 30, 2022
July 29, 2022
August 01, 2022
August
July 29, 2022
August 31, 2022
September 01, 2022
September
August 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
October 03, 2022
October
September 30, 2022
October 31, 2022
November 01, 2022
November
October 31, 2022
November 30, 2022
December 01, 2022
December
November 30, 2022
December 29, 2022
January 02, 2023
If you have any questions, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores and follow the route: Contact IR > IR Services.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Note: The amounts of interest on capital are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.
