Variscite and ICS Team Up to Offer Complete Hardware and Software Solution for High-Performing Embedded Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel and WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Variscite , a leading System on Module (SoM) provider and Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (" ICS "), creators of sophisticated embedded software solutions, today announced their collaboration to offer a complete hardware and software solution to customers in the embedded market.

Variscite's reliable SoM solutions and ICS' best-in-class software services together provide a complete system solution, encompassing everything from the optimized hardware and low-level software that Variscite provides through the custom platform integration and software development services that ICS delivers. Customers utilizing this complete solution will benefit from accelerated development, and gain further competitive advantage in terms of decreased development cost and more reliable long-time continuity of maintenance and support.

For two decades, Variscite has been producing elite, cost-sensitive SoM for companies around the world in diverse embedded segments. Today, Variscite is the only SoM vendor member in the NXP Platinum Partner program, developing and manufacturing in its internal production line, assuring the highest quality and stable supply for all its product portfolio.

The company has established two highly scalable pin-compatible product families, VAR-SOM and DART, based on NXP i.MX 6 and i.MX 8 series, offering seamless scalability, optimized price/performance, and extended longevity.

ICS' software solutions have already been implemented on Variscite's modules among several projects, allowing the customers a significantly accelerated product release.

"We are very excited about the cooperation between ICS and Variscite," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. "The combination between Variscite's trusted SoM solutions and ICS' expertise in the higher software application layers provides our customers with a complete platform that can be optimized to their specific end-product needs while reducing development risk, time to market and overall system costs."

ICS is known for creating intuitive and robust embedded devices, integrating architecture planning and platform-level software development with custom UX/UI design. Their solutions are optimized for industries where performance is critical, including medtech, automotive, IoT and industrial controls. Over the last several years, the company has invested in its dedicated medical technology practice, adding talent with critical competencies and services in human factors engineering, cybersecurity, AI and robotics, cloud services, and regulatory compliance.

"Connected technologies are driving innovation and transforming industries at lightning speed," commented Dan McGillivray, VP of Sales at ICS. "Consequently, to stay competitive, it is imperative that product manufacturers continuously take advantage of design and technology enhancements to improve processes and product outcomes. Our collaboration with Variscite and their powerful SoM solutions enables us to deliver the world-class products our customers require."

About Variscite

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the vastest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that covers an entire embedded products and applications range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end product life-cycle.

About Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS)

At the intersection of custom software development, engineering and UX design, Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS) has been helping Fortune 1000 companies create transformative products for over 30 years. ICS creates sophisticated embedded touchscreen, voice and gesture-powered smart devices and products for global companies like Quidel, MilliporeSigma, Boston Scientific, Boeing and Intel – everything from high-performance medical devices, in vitro diagnostic instruments and scientific software to embedded air traffic control systems, smart agri-business equipment and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems for Tier-1 automakers. ICS' understanding of human-centric design and FDA manufacturing specifications helps medical device and life science organizations navigate regulatory compliance to meet the requirements of applicable standards, including ISO 62366 and IEC 62304. ICS is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with offices in Sunnyvale, California and Ottawa, Ontario.

