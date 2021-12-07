IDBS and Synthace announce strategic partnership to streamline bioprocess data management

GUILDFORD, UK and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, creator of Polar™, the world's first biopharma life cycle management (BPLM) software platform and Synthace, the first life sciences software company to automate biology experimentation and insight sharing in a unified, global R&D environment, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide IDBS Polar users with state-of-the-art data foundations for experimentation in high-throughput process development (HTPD).

Synthace's cloud-based automation platform augments Polar's HTPD capabilities by automating the capture, structuring and enrichment of the millions of data points generated per experiment across disconnected bioreactors and analytical instruments in the bioprocessing laboratory.

Polar HTPD, powered by Synthace, helps bioprocess development teams adopt faster throughput approaches and significantly shorten timelines by supporting better decision making with more reliable data sets, rich data analysis and modern enterprise data management. This combined solution enables users to confidently scale up to hundreds of automated, parallelized experiments per month.

"Speed and improved outcomes are what our customers care about during the development of novel biotherapeutics," said Christian Marcazzo, Vice President & General Manager, IDBS. "Polar HTPD has been designed to help forward-looking biologics development teams that generate large, highly valuable data to capture, structure, and interpret complex data to make faster and better decisions. Our partnership with Synthace provides faster time-to-value with embedded integrations between laboratory systems and our enterprise cloud platform for biologics R&D."

Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD, CEO of Synthace, said, "The most innovative bioprocessing organizations are laser-focused on reducing time to Investigational New Drug (IND), while simultaneously improving process robustness and product quality. This is leading many teams to reappraise how they are generating experimental data. We are seeing a fast move towards new automated ways of producing insight-ready data without the need for excessive post-hoc curation steps. Users of our Synthace Life Sciences R&D cloud platform have long been taking advantage of our seamless integration of experimental and data automation to produce insightful data sets enriched with valuable metadata. We're excited to extend the reach of our unique technology to Polar users through our partnership with leading innovator, IDBS."

About Synthace

Synthace is a life sciences software company enabling life science the way it should be done. Delivering a life sciences R&D cloud to scientists who want to innovate faster, the Synthace platform seamlessly automates experimentation and insight sharing so that scientists can focus on asking the most impactful questions to unlock the true potential of biology. Seven of the top 10 global pharmaceuticals, high-growth biotech companies, leading CDMOs, and innovators in artificial intelligence all turn to Synthace to discover solutions to humanity's hardest problems. To learn more about how Synthace is transforming life sciences for a better future visit www.synthace.com.

About IDBS

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. IDBS Polar is the world's first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) system, a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development by tackling the biggest challenges in process design, optimization, scale-up and technology transfer.

Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries. For more information visit www.idbs.com .

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

For IDBS:

e | mediaenquiries@idbs.com

For Synthace:

e | c.glymph@synthace.com

View original content:

SOURCE IDBS