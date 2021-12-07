The Brotherhood Sister Sol is Named as the NBA Foundation's Grant Recipient for Social Justice Efforts Harlem-based youth nonprofit is recognized as one of 38 organizations spearheading economic empowerment

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), the Harlem-based Black and Brown-led social justice organization that educates young people, organizes with them for justice, and trains educators, is proud to announce their inclusion in the NBA Foundation's largest grant round to-date. In tandem with the league's season of giving initiatives, a total of $11 million will be provided to 38 charity organizations to help create employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment for Black youth.

The Brotherhood Sister Sol Logo

For over 25 years, BroSis has been at the forefront of justice, providing Black and Latinx youth the power to claim their history, identity and community to be able to build the future they want to see. This grant – the largest single year programmatic grant ever awarded to The Brotherhood Sister Sol - comes at a pivotal time as construction of their $22 million new headquarters nears completion and the organization undergoes a period of widespread growth.

"The task of politically educating Black & Latinx youth to understand their conditions as well as the history and realities of this nation, along with the necessary work for social justice and to change these conditions, is especially critical right now," said Khary Lazarre-White, BroSis Co-Founder and Executive Director. "The Brotherhood Sister Sol is grateful to partner with the NBA Foundation in this important mission – to educate young people, organize with them in pursuit of justice and equity, and train educators and organizers – during this period of great significance for the country."

Since the onset of the pandemic, The Brotherhood Sister Sol has since expanded its efforts to distribute nearly 1,000,000 meals to youth members and the surrounding community, offer direct financial assistance to families, provide technology resources to enable remote learning, and more. With the NBA Foundation's notable grant contribution, BroSis will further expand its impact within the community and help a rising generation of youth leaders gain access to needed resources.

"As we near the conclusion of the NBA Foundation's first year of grant-making, we're excited to announce our latest round of awards to 38 new, deserving non-profit organizations," said Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director. "We are confident that our support will create short- and long-term advancement opportunities for these organizations and the communities that they serve."

For more information, please visit brotherhood-sistersol.org and follow The Brotherhood Sister Sol on social media @BroSis512.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

For more than 25 years, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, organizing and training to challenge inequity and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people claim the power of their history, identity and community to build the future they want to see. Through unconditional love, around-the-clock support and wraparound programming, we make space for Black and Latinx young people to examine their roots, define their stories and awaken their agency.

About the NBA Foundation

Launched in August 2020, the NBA Foundation is focused on creating greater economic opportunity and career advancement in the Black community to help close the racial wealth gap. Through grant funding, the NBA Foundation seeks to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career individuals in communities throughout the United States and Canada. To-date, the NBA Foundation has awarded 78 grants, totaling $22 million to non-profit organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol