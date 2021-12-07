Amherst Names Rahul Grover As Portfolio Manager, Mortgage-backed Securities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, "Amherst" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operating firm, has named Rahul Grover as Portfolio Manager, Mortgage-Backed Securities.

Rahul Grover will co-lead management of the mortgage-backed securities portfolio with Portfolio Manager Eric Seasholtz. Responsibilities will include asset selection, risk management, and transaction execution. Rahul will also leverage Amherst's proprietary models and deep real estate expertise across residential and commercial sectors to fuel growth strategies for Amherst's fixed-income business.

"Amherst has always been a pioneer in data science, and our loan-level data set and analytical tools have differentiated us in the mortgage-backed securities sector through multiple market cycles. Rahul's experience and expertise in portfolio management positions him well to manage our existing portfolio and to continue to grow the derivatives business," said Amherst Chairman and CEO Sean Dobson. "The foundations of the Amherst platform are anchored in mortgage-backed securities, and we believe this signature business and our team are in good hands with Rahul."

Grover brings to Amherst a rich background in investment and financial services, having spent 16 years at E*TRADE Financial, most recently as Managing Director for Portfolio Management. There he was responsible for the management and investment strategy of the fixed-income portfolio, which was allocated across multiple asset classes, and for the firm's long-term strategic planning. Additionally, Grover built the firm's hedging strategy from the ground up, including the infrastructure and controls needed to execute the program, and ran a diverse derivatives portfolio.

"Amherst is one of the most respected names in mortgage-backed securities, and I'm honored to join a firm with such a strong track record and reputation for client service," Grover said. "The U.S. housing market is evolving quickly, and I believe Amherst holds an information advantage through its foundational analytics capabilities. I look forward to stepping into this important role and leveraging the Company's proprietary tools to expand its fixed-income strategies."

Amherst is on a mission to transform the way real estate is owned, financed, and managed. Amherst leverages its proprietary data, analytics, technology, and decades of experience to seek solutions for a fragmented, slow-to-evolve real estate ecosystem and to materially improve the experience for residents, buyers, sellers, communities, and investors. Amherst's mortgage-backed securities strategy is managed through Amherst Capital Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amherst and an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today Amherst has over 1,000 employees and $12.3 billion in assets under management.

Over the last decade, Amherst has scaled its platform to become one of the most expansive providers of high-quality, affordable single-family homes in dozens of communities across the United States. Built on a long tradition of working with residents to promote housing stability, Amherst has acquired and leased more than 43,000 homes, renovated over 33,000 homes, and manages existing leases across 28 markets in the United States. The firm delivers customized, stabilized, cash-flowing portfolios of assets to its investors, wrapped in the ongoing services required to manage, own, and finance the asset, including property management, portfolio management, and a full capital markets team. In addition to its single-family rental platform, Amherst's debt business pursues two distinct credit strategies: a mortgage-backed securities portfolio and a commercial real estate portfolio focused on transitional lending. Over its 27-year history, Amherst has developed a deep bench of research and technology talent and leverages data and analytics at every stage of the asset lifecycle, with an aim to improve operations, preserve long-term value for investors, and deliver a superior experience for the more than 180,000 residents the firm has served (as of 9/30/2021).

