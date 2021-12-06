Women's Activewear Brand Turns Customer Feedback Into A New, Breathtaking Product Line

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After shipping more than 100,000 orders, Astoria Activewear announces the release of a new women's activewear product line driven by customer feedback.

Luxe Ignite Collection from Astoria Activewear

We want to create eye-catching pieces that are cutesy but also offer superior functionality.

April Nottingham, the owner of Astoria Activewear had this to say about the new release:

"As we celebrate our exciting growth in sales seen during the pandemic, we also reflect on what we could be doing better to serve our customers and improve our products. Our approach led to a completely new product development strategy led by customer feedback.

Women told us what they wanted from their activewear clothing, and we listened - tops that show less skin, higher compression waistband, more stomach shaping control, and more comfortable fabric, just to name a few."

Based on thousands of responses from our customers and more than six months of product development, Astoria Activewear is proud to announce the release of a revolutionary new line in women's activewear, the LUXE IGNITE Series. The new line will include all-new Sport Crops, Sports Bras, Short, and Leggings.

"We want to create very eye-catching pieces that are cutesy but also offer superior functionality. We accomplished that with this new line."

The new LUXE IGNITE series features revolutionary product design improvements including:

No-slip, No-fold Waistband - a specialized waistband with higher compression that never slips down, folds, or pinches in the back during squats - it's the perfect fit that never moves.

Ultra-stretch, No-show Leggings - leggings designed for a superior stretch without ever being see-through.

Second-skin Fabric - a propriety blend of nylon and spandex is better than anything you have ever felt. Lightweight, second skin-like, and versatile, breathable enough for workouts and comfortable for running around town.

All-new Sports Crop - an alternative to a traditional sports bra, this top is less skin-revealing, is warmer, and has built-in supports that do not require a bra.

More Colors! - each piece in the series has three unique color variations. Regardless of the season, you can wear your favorite colors in shorts, leggings, sports bras, or sports crops.

Unique Back-strap Designs - after polling on Instagram our customers helped us design some of our most unique and fun back straps to date.

Media and public relations inquiries, please contact: hello@astoria-activewear.com

Luxe Ignite Collection from Astoria Activewear 2

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Astoria Activewear