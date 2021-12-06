Groundbreaking Sherry and Alan Leventhal Center for Interfaith Families Announces National Search for New Director, New Partnership with 18Doors

METAIRIE, La., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherry and Alan Leventhal Family Foundation Center for Interfaith Families is thrilled to announce a fresh chapter: a partnership with 18Doors; and the search for the Center's next Director.

Launched in 2020, the Sherry and Alan Leventhal Center for Interfaith Families—an in-house initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans—is designed to foster a broader and more inclusive Jewish community through programs and community partnerships for families and households who identify as interfaith regardless of age, observances, and where they fall on the Jewish spectrum. In collaboration with area synagogues, Jewish organizations, and non-Jewish partners, the Leventhal Center creates opportunities to explore and connect to Jewish community, values, traditions, and experiences to support an individualized Jewish or Jewish adjacent journey. The Leventhal Center is made possible through a generous gift from the Sherry and Alan Leventhal Family Foundation.

The Pew Research Center's Jewish Americans in 2020 report included a bold number: 72%, the rate of interfaith marriage among non-Orthodox Jews. 46% of Jewish adults aged 18 to 29 are products of interfaith families, and according to Pew, are more likely to form their own interfaith households as well.

As the Leventhal Center expands its outreach efforts and grows its momentum to meet the needs of our diverse community, it has launched a national search for a dynamic new Director. Details are available here .

18Doors, formerly InterfaithFamily, was founded during the early stages of interfaith acceptance in Jewish communities, and is ever evolving to serve the unique needs of a changing Jewish and interfaith community. The organization is the industry leader in making Jewish more welcoming and inclusive, creating accessible entry points to explore Jewish identity and expansive perspectives for interfaith couples and families. Through individualized professional coaching and myriad learning opportunities, 18Doors supports Jewish organizations across North America—from Jewish Federations and synagogues to Jewish Day Schools, Jewish Community Centers, and Jewish summer camps. 18Doors can now count the Leventhal Center as one of its partner organizations.

"This partnership with the Leventhal Center is critically important," said 18Doors CEO Jodi Bromberg. "It furthers the reach of 18Doors' programs and resources. Now, interfaith couples and families who come to the 18Doors' website or find us on social media will know that there's a local organization in New Orleans that they can trust—that will welcome and include them."

"The Sherry and Alan Leventhal Center for Interfaith Families is delighted to announce our partnership with 18Doors. 18Doors has been the gold standard leader in making Jewish life and meaning more welcoming and inclusive for individuals and families in interfaith relationships," said Teri Hunter and Alex Gershanik, Leventhal Center Co-Chairs. "As a partner in their network, the Leventhal Center is now a part of a national network of support, connection, and education for interfaith families."

To learn more about the Sherry and Alan Leventhal Center for Interfaith Families, visit jewishnola.com/interfaith.

To learn more about 18Doors, please visit 18Doors.org.

About the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans' mission is to inspire members of our community to explore and share their unique Jewish identities by connecting to a vast array of opportunities to engage with our local Jewish community, with the Greater New Orleans community, and with Jewish communities in Israel and around the world. To learn more, visit www.jewishnola.com .

18Doors

