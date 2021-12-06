Greenphire Appoints Alan Matuszak as New Chief Technology Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that it has appointed Alan Matuszak as its new Chief Technology Officer.

In his new role, Alan is responsible for leading Greenphire's software engineering and technical infrastructure related functions, ensuring security, scalability, and reliability across the company's solution suite. Alan will also work closely with the product management team to execute the company's strategy in developing solutions and products that will result in more efficient and successful clinical trials.

"Clinical trials are a passion of mine, especially in finding ways to help patients get treatments faster. Our goal at Greenphire is to improve the whole experience for patients, while helping to streamline administrative and financial processes for sponsors, CROs and investigator sites. It's a wonderful challenge to play such an integral role in managing Greenphire's growth trajectory, building off of its already well-known presence in the market," Matuszak says.

With over thirty years of experience delivering software solutions for multiple industries, Alan has a diverse combination of skills in the areas of technology strategy, architecture, design, integration, and software development of SaaS products.

Alan was previously the Vice President of Engineering at Medidata Solutions, a leading SaaS provider in the Life Sciences industry focused on clinical trial automation. Alan was responsible for managing the development, maintenance, and growth of several software products during his tenure at Medidata. Prior to that, Alan was CTO at eLynx, where he led the development and growth of the Expedite SaaS platform for automating the mortgage origination process for the nation's leading mortgage lenders.

"We're delighted to have Alan join our team," said Jim Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Greenphire. "Over the years, Greenphire has established itself as an innovator, market leader and trusted partner. The organization's success is the result of our team's deep commitment to continuous improvement and evolution. Alan comes in with an outstanding track record of technology leadership success in high growth SaaS businesses spanning both the clinical and financial domains. His breadth of experience, technical depth and pragmatic style make him a perfect fit for Greenphire."

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX™, eClinicalGPS, ClinCard and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com .

