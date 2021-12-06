Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Celsius Therapeutics for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their collaboration with Celsius Therapeutics for the development of a semi-mechanistic pharmacokinetic / receptor occupancy model of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Celsius Therapeutics will use the model to support human dose projections. "We chose to work with Applied BioMath due to their proven track record and scientific expertise," said Jeanne Magram, PhD, CSO at Celsius Therapeutics. "The model will provide guidance for human dose projections and inform our strategy going into the clinic."

Applied BioMath offers software and services to help de-risk and accelerate drug R&D. Their solutions, which focus on quantitatively integrating knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms, are leveraged across the entire R&D spectrum from early research through to clinical trials. Their approach involves working with clients to develop the appropriate mathematical strategy for each unique project, with common biosimulation strategies including systems pharmacology, mechanistic modeling, PKPD, bioinformatics, and clinical pharmacology.

"Our modeling approach uses parameters that mechanistically represent biophysical rates and data," said John M. Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "This gives the model improved extrapolation capabilities and better enables prediction and translation of the model throughout the pipeline."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

