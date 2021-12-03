Spiceware Conducts PoC with Operational Services, a Subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceware, a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced that the company is conducting PoC on PII ANP solution with Operational Services, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecommunications provider in Europe. Through this PoC, Spiceware will verify product performance and usability in accordance with European local standards to verify the pseudonymization standards required by the European Personal Information Protection Act (GDPR).

(Left) Sebastian Walden, Head of Linux and AIX Services at Operational Services (Right) Keunjin Kim, Founder and CEO of Spiceware

Spiceware's PII ANP solution can identify and classify important data automatically, which allows businesses to utilize big data within GDPR compliance by anonymization and pseudonymization of PII. The solution can classify the data according to the nature, type, and purpose of use of personal information, and details necessary for data conversion. It also provides alias processing and combined key generation and management functions for combining personal information between companies.

PII is becoming increasingly regulated by government policies. However, Spiceware complies with the local PII rules and European GDPR, one of the world's strictest security enforcements. Companies using the PII ANP solution will be guaranteed ongoing confidentiality, integrity, availability, and resilience of processing systems and services. It also has the ability to restore the availability and access to personal data in a timely manner in the event of a physical or technical incident. To ensure the security of the processing, effectiveness of technical and organizational measures can be regularly tested, assessed, and evaluated.

Operational Services, a joint venture of Fraport and T-Systems, is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines in 50 countries. Sebastian Walden, Head of Linux and AIX Services at Operational Services is confident that the PoC will bring new business opportunities for the company, "Through cooperation with Spiceware, their PII ANP solution will allow Operational Services to open new business opportunities and accelerate our business innovation goals as a part of management service for our clients."

After the competition of the PoC, the two companies will build a cloud anonymization service that can be used by big data companies necessary for GDPR compliance in Europe.

For more detailed information on Spiceware, visit https://www.spiceware.io/.

About Spiceware

Spiceware (www.spiceware.io) provides an automated comprehensive privacy protection lifecycle platform with no code modifications which encrypts and anonymizes Personally Identifiable Data (PII) within compliance of protection regulations with the strictest standards such as GDPR and CCPA, allowing businesses in finance, fintech, telecommunications and healthcare sectors to protect customers' information while maximizing its full potential. Spiceware's patented encryption technology protects sensitive data in the cloud by integrating seamlessly with cloud-native services, significantly reducing the cost of data encryption and rendering data breaches obsolete. Its patented "SoC Combination Key Generation" technology combines PII data for easy export to outside organizations as well as within siloed business units, providing a safe operating environment for utilizing PII in the big data, IoT, or AI environments. With Spiceware PII ANP, customers can manage pseudonymized and anonymized records more easily, reduce information processing procedures, and streamlining costs.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom (www.telekom.com/en/company) is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 226,300 (Dec 31, 2020) employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 101 billion Euros in the 2020 financial year, about 66 percent of it outside Germany. Currently holds 64.78 % share of T-Mobile in the United States.

About Operational Services - Joint venture of Fraport and T-systems

Operational Services (www.operational-services.de/de) is one of the leading ICT service providers in the German market with over 800 highly qualified employees and an annual turnover of over € 120 million.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

