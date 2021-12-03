East Texas Now Business Break
Opera Limited to participate at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)
Event Details:

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat: 2:00 P.M.. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

