AccuReg EngageCare® Helps Goshen Health Transform Patient and Staff Experience One automated digital patient engagement, intake and access platform improves health system's revenue and patient experience while reducing no-show rate, staffing challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, the market leader in patient access and a patient experience innovator, partnered with Goshen Health to implement a comprehensive digital front door for patient access, intake and engagement, dramatically improving patient experience and combatting staffing challenges intensified by COVID-19. AccuReg EngageCare—a single platform that integrates and automates patient access with digital intake and engagement—helped Goshen Health improve patient communication, decrease no-shows and wait times, provide accurate price estimates, increase pre-service revenue, centralize processes and increase communication and collaboration across departments.

In early 2020, Goshen Health, an Indiana health system with 35 locations, launched a strategic initiative to transform their patient experience. After considering other vendors, they chose AccuReg EngageCare. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated Goshen's digital transition timeline as contactless features became paramount. Working in partnership, AccuReg and Goshen deployed EngageCare, which improved patient and employee safety and satisfaction by transitioning tasks from registrars to patients via intuitive digital self-service tools.

EngageCare not only transformed how Goshen's patients access and receive care, but also optimized overall workflow and interdepartmental communication and collaboration.

"As an AccuReg customer for many years, we were already utilizing their patient access solution, EngageCare Provider, which proved to be the foundation for our digital evolution," said Sue Plank, Goshen's director of patient access. "As focus shifted to improving digital intake and patient engagement, the logical choice was adopting EngageCare Patient, so we had one platform to help us avoid the cost and complexity of disparate systems and managing multiple vendors."

Goshen patients quickly adapted to the new digital platform, which enables them to:

Receive automated appointment reminders with the ability to confirm, cancel or reschedule their appointments in advance

Complete online pre -registrations, where they can verify demographics, upload photos of ID and insurance cards and read and sign consent forms in advance of appointments

Communicate with Goshen in real-time through text

Complete COVID-19 screenings on their devices prior to appointment arrival

Complete check-in via QR code scanning that expedites a contactless check-in process

Complete check-in via kiosk

"Goshen Health's move to self-service digital engagement has empowered its patients as consumers, streamlined staff workflows and collaboration, and transformed the overall patient experience," said Paul Shorrosh, CEO and founder of AccuReg. "We built EngageCare to address the specific challenges of health systems, and through our single, integrated, digital patient access, intake and engagement solution, Goshen improved patient safety and coordination between service areas, decreased wait times, overcame staffing challenges, provided accurate cost estimates and increased revenue capture."

Since full implementation:

50% of patients adopted the new digital tools

65% of patients interacted with appointment reminders

33% of patients digitally checked in to their appointments

Point-of-service collections increased 38% in one year

Staff utilization of EngageCare jumped from 25 to 217 users—even clinicians are using EngageCare tools for greater efficiency

"AccuReg understands what true partnership is, and they have enabled us to provide the digital consumer experience patients expect, improve the performance and efficiency of our colleagues, and collect more cash, all at a lower cost," Plank says. "It's been incredible to see our entire organization embrace and use this technology that provides patients a positive experience from the moment they schedule their appointments. We look forward to continue expanding the use of EngageCare to more departments and facilities across our health system."

AccuReg is recognized as the top performing company in its market segment. Its patient access solutions were ranked first for the fourth consecutive year among patient access solutions providers in 2021 by Black Book Research and the company was awarded 2021 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access.

About AccuReg: AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems, hospitals and large clinics with a single platform that integrates patient engagement, intake and access and enables healthcare consumerism, the consolidation of vendors and increased net revenue. AccuReg EngageCare® utilizes automation, an advanced rules engine and artificial intelligence that includes robotic process automation, machine learning and predictive analytics. EngageCare offers patients intuitive digital tools that allow them to complete error free pre-registration and registration, access a digital front door and virtual waiting room at check-in, make payments from accurate price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real time. EngageCare delivers the data integrity required to eliminate denials, collections and write-offs and protects the revenue cycle from errors. EngageCare provides patients the digital experience they expect and further positions customers as leaders in their markets. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. AccuRegSoftware.com

About Goshen Health:

Goshen Health is a community-owned, nonprofit healthcare organization committed to improving the health of its communities. To live out the organization's mission, colleagues practice compassion, accountability, respect and excellence in every endeavor. The health system includes 35 locations across four counties with specialized cancer care; heart and vascular care; and a physician's network with primary and specialty care.

