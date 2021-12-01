vTail Healthcare Telecommunications Announces New Orthopedic Market Clinical Advisory Board

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vTail, the first healthcare communications app which connects healthcare professionals to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers for sales, support and service, today announced it has formed a Clinical Advisory Board to support its upcoming launch into the Orthopedic Market.

"Orthopedics represents a key target market for us, as it is a high value specialty with many new entrants into the space and has a need for HIPAA compliant communications solutions supporting surgeons. We sought advisors with a variety of backgrounds and are thrilled with the group we assembled. Each is highly respected in the field, offering us critical insights regarding how to deliver a robust solution to this complex market," said vTail Chief Executive Officer, Barry J. Wolfenson.

Along with previously announced panel lead Sharat K Kusuma, MD, the five-member group includes:

Benjamin Schwartz, MD, FAAOS is a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon, digital health advisor, and healthcare innovator. Dr. Schwartz serves several leadership positions including as an Editorial Board Member of the Journal of Arthroplasty, Vice Chair of the Practice Management Committee of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and a member of the Hip and Knee Content Committee for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. With a keen interest in healthcare technology, Dr. Schwartz has served as a mentor for several digital health incubators/accelerators and as an advisor to multiple health tech startups. In addition to leading the discussion on healthcare innovation and advocating for thoughtful incorporation of technology in medicine, Dr. Schwartz maintains a highly regarded joint replacement practice on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Jennifer Weiss, MD, is a Cum Laude graduate of Williams College. She went to medical school at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine and completed her orthopedic training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Her pediatric orthopedic fellowship was with Children's Hospital Los Angeles/ University of Southern California, where she stayed for 7 years as director of the Pediatric Sports Medicine Program. She has served on the board of directors for the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, the Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society, and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. She is now with the Southern California Permanente Medical Group practicing pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. She is a founding member of SpeakUpOrtho.

Anand Murthi, MD, is the Chief of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery Georgetown University School of Medicine. Dr. Murthi received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery internship and orthopedic surgery residency at George Washington University Medical Center. He completed the internationally recognized fellowship in shoulder and elbow reconstruction at the New York Orthopedic Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. He is the section editor for the journal "Current Orthopaedic Practice". He also sits on the editorial board of the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery and Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Arthroplasty. He is former president and founding member of the Association of Clinical Elbow and Shoulder Surgeons (ACESS) group.

Nirav Amin, MD, serves as an Associate Professor at Pomona Valley Hospital. Dr. Amin completed medical school and residency at Drexel University College of Medicine and dual fellowships at both Cleveland Clinic and Lenox Hill Hospital. He has served or currently serves as a PI over 9 projects and is involved in several FDA studies. He was recently named into the ASES society as a candidate member and leads several protocols on opioid sparing techniques in orthopedic surgery.

About vTail: vTail (www.vtail.co) is a newly launched digital healthcare communications platform designed to connect healthcare professionals (HCPs) with representatives from the medical technology, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical diagnostics industries. The company's early focus has been in medical technologies in the US, having launched in the advanced wound care and dental markets, and is planning for its launch into the orthopedics market. In 2022 the app will move into several more clinical areas and into international markets.

Prior to COVID-19, market dynamics were pushing communications between HCPs and medical company representatives farther apart. COVID-19 made this an acute crisis, and all stakeholders agree that a "new normal" is settling in that won't look anything like pre-pandemic communications. vTail's goal is to modernize these communications, making it simple for all stakeholders including HCPs, product manufacturers, clinical research organizations, distributors and medical equipment dealers to find, connect, and communicate with each other. In doing so, the company aims to help make their work lives significantly more efficient, and to drive optimal clinical outcomes by assisting HCPs in getting the information they need, when they need it.

vTail is free to HCPs and was selected as a Top 10 Clinical Communications & Collaboration Solution Provider for 2021 by MD Tech Review.

