ThycoticCentrify Bolsters Executive Team with Key Leadership Hires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced the addition of several industry veterans who will play a key role in supporting the company's next phase of global growth. Executive leadership additions include Chief Legal Officer, Suzanne Tom ; Senior Vice President of Product Management, Jon Kuhn ; Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, Ram Venkatachalam ; and Vice President of Business Operations and Chief of Staff, Josh DeLong . Additionally, Pascal Van Dooren has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"We've added proven leaders to our executive team who will be pivotal in supporting our company's accelerated growth plans," said Art Gilliland, CEO of ThycoticCentrify. "Each of these industry veterans bring a world-class level of expertise and knowledge as it relates to business transformation and navigating the challenges that arise when scaling in a time of rapid growth."

Tom was most recently SVP and General Counsel at Calix, where she was instrumental in guiding the business through its successful transformation to a platform and SaaS company while building strong governance and operational processes for strategic growth. Prior to Calix, Tom was VP, corporate legal and compliance, at Verifone through a period of significant global expansion organically and through acquisitions. Previously, she held a number of legal and corporate roles, including serving as a law clerk to Judge Ronald M. Whyte of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (retired) and practicing as a corporate attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP.

Kuhn joins ThycoticCentrify having previously led and served as VP of Products for F5/NGINX's security and DevOps portfolio of products, including the company's application identity and access management, network and application protection solutions, and leading the effort to build a dominating position in their portfolio of DevOps solutions. He joined F5 from Symantec, where he held various product leadership roles in Symantec's enterprise endpoint security, mobile security, mail security, and web security product lines. Kuhn has a proven track record of building businesses and teams and will lead ThycoticCentrify's product strategy and roadmap.

Venkatachalam brings more than 15 years of experience in corporate development and strategy, financial advisory, and product development to ThycoticCentrify. He previously served as Senior Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise where he led acquisitions, investments, and strategic partnerships. Previously, he was Vice President at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's Technology M&A group and an Associate at BMO Capital Markets' M&A team, where he advised and executed transactions across enterprise software, internet, tech hardware, and services sectors. Venkatachalam will be instrumental in developing ThycoticCentrify's growth strategy, including leading acquisitions and the partnership program.



DeLong is a results-driven executive with over 20 years of experience spanning startups and large organizations in the commercial and public sectors. In his role as VP of Business Operations and Chief of Staff, he will manage a portfolio of cross-functional strategic initiatives on behalf of the CEO while ensuring disciplined and cohesive operational execution of ThycoticCentrify's growth strategy. DeLong joins ThycoticCentrify having previously led the Americas' customer success and professional services teams at Forcepoint, where he oversaw the full customer experience from customer onboarding to adoption and value realization.



Van Dooren is a trusted advisor on several company boards, drawing on his 25 years of sales and marketing leadership and go-to-market strategy experience, including most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara and Galvanize. The former enjoyed a successful IPO valued at $3 billion in 2018.



About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

