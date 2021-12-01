Mopar Has Perfect Fix for Holiday Gift Giving

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Mopar ugly holiday sweater features a custom-knit design with various Mopar logos showing engine and racing icons, surrounded by blue and white snowflakes. The Omega M-stacked Mopar logo is front and center and each sleeve carries the 426 Hellephant crate engine logo.

Shop online at WearMopar.com and store.Mopar.com

$75 through December 31 within continental U.S. using promo code "FREEDEC75" at checkout on Free shipping on branded merchandise for orders more thanthroughwithin continental U.S. using promo code "FREEDEC75" at checkout on WearMopar.com

From an ugly holiday sweater to an industry-first lift kit for a plug-in hybrid vehicle, Mopar offers custom gifts that will put a smile on the face of any auto enthusiast.

With a comprehensive catalog of more than 500,000 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories, Mopar also offers a variety of branded gear, apparel and merchandise.

Following are select holiday gift ideas from Mopar and Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP):

Branded shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies (starting at $19.95 – see link): Available in a variety of styles and sizes for women and men.

20-ounce tundra bottle ($28.95 – see link): Vacuum-insulated bottle is made from stainless steel with copper lining and features a Mopar timeline logo in black, blue and white.

Mopar ugly holiday sweater ($66.95 – see link): Custom-knit design sweater features various Mopar logos with engine and racing icons, surrounded by blue and white snowflakes. The Omega M-stacked Mopar logo is front and center and each sleeve carries the 426 Hellephant crate engine logo. Available in sizes small to 3X.

Backpack duffel bag ($149.95 – see link): This versatile, hybrid bag doubles as a backpack and duffel bag with enough separate pockets for travel needs, including laptop, shoes and laundry.

All-weather floor mats (sets starting at $170 – see link to Ram 1500 set): All-weather floor mats feature high-wall, bucket-style construction in order to provide maximum coverage and to protect floor areas from wetness, snow, mud, dirt and grime.

For Jeep enthusiasts (see additional gift ideas from JPP):

JPP grab handles (82215523AC | $40.35 – see link): To assist entry and exit from the vehicle, this pair of grab handles attaches to the front or rear sport bar and features a sculpted overmold for comfortable fit, complete with a Jeep grille logo.

JPP beadlock-capable wheel (77072466AB | $395/each – see link): Measuring 17 by 8 inches, the beadlock-capable wheel features dual-bead seats. The outer bead of the tire can be mounted in a compliant inner location or in the outer location as a true beadlock with purchase of a JPP beadlock-ring kit (P5160154 | $130 – see link). Wheel is satin black with a tech silver beauty ring and matching center cap.

JPP 2-inch lift kit for Wrangler 4xe (77072522 | $1,495 – see link): The industry-first lift kit for a plug-in hybrid vehicle is tuned specifically for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid vehicle application. The kit includes four springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, various fasteners and the JPP badge, all packaged in a custom, reusable wooden crate complete with the JPP logo.

For Chrysler Pacifica:

Splash guards (starting $60 – see link): Deluxe molded splash guards provide excellent lower body protection and accent the vehicle styling. Guards are molded to the contours of the vehicle for a custom fit and feature vehicle logo (depending on vehicle application). Sold in sets of two.

Pet kennel (82214536 | $190 – see link): The soft-sided temporary kennel with a Chrysler logo is perfect for safely transporting pets. The kennel is collapsible and stores flat when not in use.

For Dodge Challenger:

Front strut tower brace (P5155950 | $375 – see link): The transverse-mounted horizontal tower brace enhances structural rigidity, steering response, directional stability and vehicle handling across the Challenger model lineup. Made of heavy-duty steel and supplied with all applicable mounting hardware.

For Dodge Charger:

Vehicle cover kits (starting at $395 – see link): Protect the vehicle finish from UV rays, dirt and other airborne pollutants. Made of premium material that is washable, breathable and water resistant, covers feature double-stitched seams and elasticized bottom edges at the front and rear.

For Dodge Durango:

Door-sill guards ($185 – see link): Brushed stainless-steel guards help protect the interior door sills from scratches and scuffs. Sold in sets of four.

Cold-air intake kit (77070042 | $425 – see link): This bolt-on system allows cooler outside air through a directional cone filter and funnel directly into the intake manifold for noticeable engine performance gains. Kit includes all mounting hardware and a dry media, washable/reusable filter.

For Ram 1500:

Bed step for TRX model (82216278AC | $414 – see link): Load-rated for up to 350 pounds, the bed step features an articulating arm that lowers for easy access to the truck bed and retracts to a stored position with a gentle push, giving an "out of the way" look within the bumper.

RamBar (82215959AC | $1,385 – see link): Adding a rugged, sporty design while increasing the versatility of the Ram 1500, the RamBar accessory bar easily mounts to the truck bed using stake pockets and includes tie downs for in-bed storage. The robust tubular design features a powder-coat, matte-black finish.

Mopar

