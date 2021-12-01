Medivir to present at the Erik Penser Bank Life Science Day

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the company will present at the Erik Penser Bank Life Science Day, Thursday December 2, 2021.

The presentation will be available after the meeting on Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Christensen, interim CEO and CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

About Medivir:

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

