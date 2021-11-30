Therap's Pharmacy Interface module now includes communication and tracking features that support human services providers in receiving direct messages from pharmacies that utilize LTC400, or PROscript 2000/Prodigy Software.

Therap Services includes the feature to receive Direct Messages from Pharmacies that utilize LTC400, or PROscript 2000/Prodigy Software using the Pharmacy Interface module

Therap Services includes the feature to receive Direct Messages from Pharmacies that utilize LTC400, or PROscript 2000/Prodigy Software using the Pharmacy Interface module Therap's Pharmacy Interface module now includes communication and tracking features that support human services providers in receiving direct messages from pharmacies that utilize LTC400, or PROscript 2000/Prodigy Software.

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Therap Services, the leading EHR software for human services providers, includes the Pharmacy Interface module which is designed to provide a direct, HIPAA-compliant communication platform for providers in the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) industry with pharmacies in HL7 format. Providers can use the module to receive Pharmacy Messages that contain medication and/or treatment information for an individual from a pharmacy.

Therap's Pharmacy Interface module enables human services providers to receive direct Pharmacy Messages from pharmacies that utilize the following software systems:

QS/1-Primecare

Speed script

Framework LTC

LTC400

PROscript 2000/Prodigy

Individuals in the pharmacy system need to be linked to individuals in the Therap system by the Therap users in order to successfully receive Pharmacy Messages. Pharmacy Messages can include important medical information related to medications and treatments of the individuals such as when a new medication is scheduled to arrive, changes in medication orders by doctors, and orders that are placed on hold. All this information can be easily utilized to update and maintain an individual's medication schedule and is easily translated on to the Medication Administration Record.

The Pharmacy Interface module is integrated with Therap's Medication History and the Medication Administration Record (MAR) module so that Medication History forms for the individuals can easily be generated from Pharmacy Messages and then tracked using the MAR. The MAR module is available in Therap's Mobile Applications which allows staff to easily document medications administered using mobile devices (Android and iOS), even in remote locations. Furthermore, the Medication History form is integrated with the industry-standard drug database, First Databank (FDB). This feature can be used to view detailed information on the medication including drug-drug interactions, drug-allergy reactions, and side effects.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services