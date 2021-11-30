Sigma Defense CEO Matt Jones Named to the WashingtonExec List of Top 25 DOD Executives to Watch in 2021

PERRY, Ga., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Solutions today announced that the editors of WashingtonExec have named the company's CEO Matt Jones to the 2021 list of Top 25 Department of Defense Executives to Watch. The list recognizes leaders who are "providing the tools, strategies and systems in service of U.S. defense needs…taking into account not only their personal accomplishments but their impact on the defense community and their vision for the near-term future."

Since joining Sigma Defense in January 2021, Mr. Jones has positioned the company for growth, while maintaining a keen focus on delivering solutions that autonomously connect people, systems and data. With a focus on Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) by delivering and connecting sensors for the military services into a single network, Sigma is poised to help the Defense Department modernize mission architectures.

Mr. Jones said, "We are fully invested on ensuring successful mission outcomes for our customers and for Sigma Defense, which requires connecting the warfighter with critical information when and where it's needed.

"This is really an honor for the entire Sigma Defense team," Mr. Jones added. "We have an incredibly talented group that is completely focused on delivering industry-leading communications solutions and technical services. The vast majority of our employees have military backgrounds, so they understand the challenges of the DOD, and are committed to the success and safety of all personnel."

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a premier provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors. The company specializes in network and satellite communications engineering, program management, and logistics services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national agencies. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit SigDef.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

