Nektar Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress 2021 and the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced today that it will present data at two upcoming medical meetings for two of its cytokine immuno-oncology programs: IL-2 agonist, bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG), and IL-15 agonist, NKTR-255. The company will be presenting clinical data for BEMPEG from the ongoing PROPEL study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress in Geneva, Switzerland from December 8 to December 11, 2021. In addition, two clinical data presentations for NKTR-255 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies will be presented during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11 to December 14, 2021.

Presentation at 2021 ESMO-IO:

Abstract #140P: "Preliminary results from PROPEL: A phase 1/2 study of bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG: NKTR-214) plus pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) with or without chemotherapy in patients with metastatic NSCLC," Felip, E., et al.

ePoster will be on display on the ESMO-IO 2021 virtual meeting platform on Monday, December 6, 2021 , at 12:00 pm GMT ( 7:00 a.m. ET )

Presentations at ASH

Abstract #3134: "Safety, Tolerability, PK/PD, and Preliminary Efficacy of NKTR-255, a Novel IL-15 Receptor Agonist, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Hematologic Malignancies," Shah, N., et al.

Presenter: Nina Shah , M.D.

Session 203: Lymphocytes and Acquired or Congenital Immunodeficiency Disorders: Poster III

ePoster will be on display on the ASH 2021 virtual meeting platform on Monday, December 13, 2021 , at 6:00 a.m. ET

Abstract #2815: "Pharmacodynamic Analysis of CAR-T Cell Persistence in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies Treated with NKTR-255, an IL-15 Receptor Agonist That Enhances CD8+ T cells: Preliminary results from a Phase 1 Study," Turtle, C., et al.

Presenter: Alexandre Hirayama , M.D.

Session 704: Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical: Poster II

ePoster will be on display on the ASH 2021 virtual meeting platform on Sunday, December 12, 2021 , at 6:00 a.m. ET

Company to Host Webcast Analyst and Investor Conference Call During ESMO-IO Congress 2021

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. GMT (8:00 a.m. ET) during the 2021 ESMO-IO Congress. The call will include Dr. Daniel Johnson, medical oncologist at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center and Deputy Director, Precision Cancer Therapies (Phase I) Research Program at Ochsner Medical Center, and Dr. Mehmet Altan, Assistant Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The event will follow the publication of the NKTR-214 (BEMPEG) PROPEL poster (Abstract #140P) on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Analyst Call:

Date and Time: Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. GMT (8:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in: 877-881-2183 (toll-free) or 970-315-0453 (enter access code 7797059)

Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qemzazhi. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Biography for Daniel Johnson, M.D.

Daniel Johnson, M.D. is a medical oncologist at Ochsner Medical Center who specializes in treating patients with melanoma, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. His specific research interests include strategies to overcome immunotherapy resistance and prevent immunotherapy related toxicities. He has published multiple peer-reviewed articles and presentations at national meetings pertaining to the management and underlying mechanisms of immune toxicity. Dr. Johnson is also a clinical investigator focusing on designing and implementing clinical trials intended to optimize the safety and efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Dr. Johnson received his M.D. from Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at LSU Internal Medicine Residency Program and completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Johnson is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology by American Board of Internal Medicine.

Biography for Mehmet Altan, M.D.

Mehmet Altan, M.D., is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. His current research areas include identification of mechanisms for primary and secondary resistance to immunotherapies and predictive markers for immunotherapy toxicities. He also works on translational research projects for identification of spatiotemporal dynamics of the tumor microenvironment in response to immunotherapy to define potential therapeutic targets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "design," "develop" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-255, as well as the availability of results and outcomes from clinical and preclinical studies of our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-255 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

