Hoth Therapeutics' Enrollment and Dosing in Second Cohort in Phase 1b Human Trial for Atopic Dermatitis Under Way

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that enrollment and dosing has begun for the second cohort in its First in Human clinical trial investigating topical BioLexa for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

"We are excited to have reached this pivotal milestone in our BioLexa development program to begin dosing adult patients," stated Stefanie Johns, Chief Scientific Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "The second cohort is exclusively made up of current atopic dermatitis patients and we look forward to sharing top of the line data in 2022."

Hoth is conducting the BioLexa clinical trial in Australia. Patient enrollment continues for Phase 1. Anyone in Australia that is interested may review trial requirements at ClinicalTrials.Gov.

About BioLexa

BioLexa is a patented, proprietary antimicrobial topical formulation being developed for treatment of diseases mediated by Staphylococcal biofilms. Bacterial biofilms are specialized communities consisting of bacteria adhered to a surface (both biological and abiotic surfaces) and to other bacteria, and often with a protective extracellular matrix. Mature bacterial biofilms often result in chronic, recurrent infections that are difficult to treat due to the barrier effect of the biofilm that facilitates antibiotic resistance and avoiding immune system mechanisms. The BioLexa formulation is optimized to prevent Staphylococcal biofilm formation, keeping the bacteria in a more susceptible state to antimicrobial therapy. This novel mechanism of action has the potential to broadly treat clinical manifestations resulting from Staphylococcal biofilm formation.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

