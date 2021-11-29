VPN for Smart TV Launches Groundbreaking New Smart DNS Feature and Upcoming Massive Holiday Sale

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN Proxy Master, a VPN designed to protect Smart TVs and other devices, has launched a groundbreaking Smart DNS feature. The company is very proud to share this exciting new feature with users and subscribers. With the new Smart DNS feature, users can stream their favorite content on their Smart TV without any restriction and in complete privacy. This feature is compatible with Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and other Smart TV devices. When the Smart DNS feature is activated, it allows other smart devices on the LAN to set up access to geographically-restricted streaming content anywhere, and avoid lags while browsing the internet.

With one monthly subscription, users can protect up to six devices at the same time, including devices that are not Smart TVs, such as macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. Users can try the subscription risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The VPN subscription is 100% refundable if users are not satisfied with the services. This new Smart DNS feature for Smart TVs was designed to be user-friendly and straightforward to set up. Setting up the VPN Proxy Master on a Smart TV device is simple and can be completed in three easy steps listed on the company website. Additionally, VPN Proxy Master offers 24/7 live chat customer support from VPN experts in all languages.

"The Smart DNS feature provides VPN users with a whole new world of streaming opportunities. Now people can stream on their Smart TVs in total privacy and without restrictions. VPN Proxy Master works hard to provide the ultimate and utmost security to our customers when they are streaming from their devices," stated Ching, Spokesperson of VPN Proxy Master. "The company is excited about this recent release, and we plan to celebrate by offering a massive sale to our customers this holiday season. The prices we will be offering are unbelievable, and we expect that many VPN users will want to take advantage of these sale prices."

With the upcoming year-end sales, such as Christmas, New Year's, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, users can get the best VPN deals from the VPN Proxy Master website. When purchasing during the VPN sales, users have a chance to receive up to 62% off their purchase and an additional three months of subscription for free.

VPN Proxy Master has over 6,000 secure servers located in 50 different countries. The subscription to VPN Proxy Master allows users to keep their devices safe and secure at all times. Users can stream without restrictions from around the world with ultra-fast connection speed, no buffering, and no network limitations. With the VPN Proxy Master, users can have unblocked access to their favorite streaming sites, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO, and more.

To learn more about VPN Proxy Master or purchase a subscription, go to www.vpnproxymaster.com.

