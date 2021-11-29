Metro Baseball League Provides Over $343k for the Communities it Serves in 2021

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metro Baseball League, a non-profit organization created to serve youth baseball in Minnesota, is proud to announce that they contributed over $343k to the communities they serve throughout the 2021 season.

"We're thrilled that we were able to return to normal a little bit in 2021, after COVID took such a toll on the 2020 season," said Bob Lilledahl, MBL Executive Director. "With the challenges we faced it was a very successful year. We try to never take things for granted, but the 2020 season, or lack thereof, gave us all great perspective on the value youth baseball brings to every community and it was satisfying to be able to serve and give back to these communities in 2021."

"The Metro Baseball League has been a tremendous help to us, with donations in excess of $20k over the last five years," said Dave Dennig of the South Metro Miracle League. "All of our players receive a 'buddy' from MBL, to provide a social interaction and any physical help they might need on the field. A lot of these kids haven't been able to participate in a team sport and I get comments from parents like, 'I never thought I'd have the joy of seeing my son or daughter play in a team sport,' it just brings so much joy to them, the family, and ultimately the buddy too, which MBL provides, so everybody wins."

"It's been a great bounce back year for us, MBL and MBT are so grateful to have the chance to provide the means and opportunity for youth baseball to thrive in all of these communities," said Lilledahl. "We're so thankful to the players, parents, coaches, and hundreds of volunteers that allow us to operate baseball leagues that are so vital to the well-being of the communities they serve."

MBL / MBT is dedicated to offering community-based baseball, while keeping fees low for participants aged 8-16. With over 9,000 athletes, it's one of the largest independent of its kind in the nation. It is a 501(c)(3) organization and offer grants to communities for field and facilities enhancements along with scholarships for those in need.

