SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STXB, HFC, COLB, GSKY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier's and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Columbia shareholders will own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you are a Columbia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP