"S&P Dow Jones Indices" releases Fosun International's ESG score report: Fosun International's ESG score improves significantly.

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) has recently received an update on its S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG score, which improved significantly over the last year and is higher than the industry average. Fosun International's performance beats more than 80% of its global peers in supply chain management, environmental policy and management systems, labor practice indicators, human capital development, risk and crisis management, as well as other fields.

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee and has established an ESG working group to comprehensively improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Recently, Fosun International has established an ESG Management Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives. Meanwhile, Fosun International has always upheld its original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and its corporate mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide", integrating the principle of sustainable development into all levels of the Group's operations. As a global innovation-driven consumer group, Fosun International has put forward the ESG vision which is complementary to the growing demand for corporate sustainability — "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and established a sound and rigorous ESG governance framework and policies to ensure the development direction of each business is in line with the ESG goals.

As for Fosun, ESG governance is a comprehensive, top-down unified standards and requirements, and a continuous evolutionary process. Fosun actively cooperates with its member companies to achieve win-win situation and pay close attention to corporate ESG governance. For instance, Fosun has been working with member companies to focus on issues such as climate change and energy management against the backdrop of the recent "dual carbon" strategies. In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was A and the Hang Seng Sustainability rating was A. Fosun International was selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for two consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituent stocks). Besides, its FTSE Russell ESG rating was improved significantly, which is higher than the industry average. The improvement in its S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG score further affirms Fosun's ESG achievements and the global recognition of Fosun's ESG efforts.

In the future, Fosun will continue to promote the sustainable development of its businesses, strive to create long-term value for stakeholders and actively shoulder global corporate responsibilities. As a globalized company rooted in China, Fosun will attach great importance to its corporate social responsibilities while actively creating business value. Fosun will uphold the principles of "Multiplier Growth, Co-entrepreneurship and Commitment" to lead its governance and development. It will shoulder more social responsibilities by focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects, constantly create value and give back to society, helping to promote high-quality development and shared prosperity. With the global trend of promoting carbon neutrality and carbon emission reduction, the sustainable development of the earth is the common mission of all mankind. Fosun will continue to actively cooperate with its member companies to enhance ESG strategies and implementation, especially in the areas of carbon neutrality, carbon peak, biodiversity, energy conservation and consumption reduction, and actively promote the sustainable development of the Group.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun's mission is to provide high-quality products and services for families around the world in health, happiness, wealth and intelligent manufacturing segments. Fosun International Limited is a global innovation-driven consumer group that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets of RMB778.9 billion (c. US$120.6 billion) as of 30 June 2021. Fosun International ranks No.459 on the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 List.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG Scores

S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG Scores are part of S&P Dow Jones Indices' broader suite of index-based solutions designed to address growing interest in ESG. S&P Dow Jones Indices ESG Scores are rooted in S&P Global's esteemed Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), a robust survey-based approach to evaluating corporate ESG performance with a focus on financial materiality. Backed by 20 years of investment performance data, the S&P Global CSA research methodology is characterized by thoroughness and granularity, rigorous standards for verification, and data source transparency. Conducted annually, the assessment intends to identify companies that are better equipped to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges.

