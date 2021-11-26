aha! completes first month of service to initial eight cities. Executes first phase of Reno-Tahoe hub growth

aha!'s second growth phase already underway with announced flights to Spokane and Palm Springs. Plans to grow Reno-Tahoe hub to 20+ cities in coming months

RENO, Nev., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines officially took flight last month with a nonstop flight to Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash., the first of eight new destinations serviced by the carrier. This month the airline surpassed 100 flights, connecting these smaller, underserviced airports throughout the western U.S. to its hub in Reno-Tahoe.

aha! has announced 10 destinations across the western U.S. to be served with nonstop flights from its hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

"I want to extend my congratulations to the hardworking team at ExpressJet and our partners in each community who have worked tirelessly to achieve a successful launch," said ExpressJet's CEO Subodh Karnik. "These first cities and flights are just the beginning of our plan to connect the Western U.S. with all the activities and attractions the Reno Tahoe region has to offer."

Of the ten announced markets, aha! now serves eight communities three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.

Nonstop flights now in service

Pasco /Tri-Cities, Wash., operating Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Bakersfield, Calif. , operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Medford / Ashland, Ore. , operating Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Eugene / Springfield, Ore. , operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Ontario, Calif. , operating Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Redmond / Bend, Ore. , operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Eureka / Arcata, Calif. , operating Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Fresno, Calif. , operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Nonstop service will also begin on Dec. 15 to Spokane, Wash. and on Jan. 3, 2022 to Palm Springs. In the coming months, aha! plans to reach more than 20 destinations in the western United States.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages.

www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.

www.expressjet.com

