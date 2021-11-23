Xinhua Silk Road: Forum on the Development of New Energy Vehicle Industry kicks off in E. China's Anhui

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on the Development of New Energy Vehicle Industry, one of the parallel forums of the 2021 World Manufacturing Convention, kicked off in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province on Saturday.

Photo shows the Forum on the Development of New Energy Vehicle Industry kicks off in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 20, 2021.

At the forum, experts and enterprise representatives expressed that efforts should be made to accelerate technology progress and energy conservation in NEV industry with an attempt to achieve carbon neutrality goal.

China's automobile industry has yielded fruitful achievements in energy conservation and emission reduction in recent years. As of 2020, the production, sales and inventory of China's NEVs have topped the world for six consecutive years with the car stock of NEVs amounting to 6.78 million by the Q3 in 2021.

Improving the energy saving level and reducing fuel consumption of fuel vehicles is an important aspect of reducing carbon emissions in the automobile industry in the near future, said Li Yizhong, president of China Federation of Industrial Economics, adding that efforts should be made to promote the development of new energy vehicles in the medium and long term.

China has regarded the development of NEVs as an important measure to address climate change, promote green development and achieve carbon peak and neutrality, said Xu Yuchang, president of China Economic Information Service (CEIS).

According to Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), marketization is the core requirement for the development of the new energy automobile industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

China can basically realize the goal that by 2025, the sales of new energy vehicles would account for 20 percent of the total sales of new vehicles, added Shi, and by 2035, pure electric vehicles would become the mainstream among new energy vehicle sales.

During the forum, a report on the high-quality development of China's NEV industry was jointly released by CEIS and CAAM, analyzing the current development status of the NEV industry at home and abroad, and proposing suggestions to accelerate the high-quality development of the industry.

The forum is hosted by the People's Government of Anhui Province, undertaken by Foreign Affairs Office of Anhui Provincial People's Government and CEIS, and supported by China Federation of Industrial Economics.

