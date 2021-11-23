Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Lisa Fitzpatrick Recognzied As Media Industry DEI Champion

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that its President Lisa Fitzpatrick has been named to the 2021 Top Women in Media by Folio: and AdMonsters, marking the fourth consecutive year that she has received this prestigious recognition. Fitzpatrick was recognized as a DEI Champion who has had an exceptional impact on diversity and inclusion in her team, her organization, and the media industry as a whole.

"Lisa Fitzpatrick is an avid believer in leveraging diversity and inclusion as a core business strategy to drive continued innovation," said Josh Eastright, CEO of Bloomberg Industry Group. "Lisa and the Bloomberg Tax & Accounting team are keenly focused on and committed to building a greater understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry. Through their ongoing efforts, including recent market research studies and executing an inclusive language strategy plan, they are helping raise awareness and foster dialogue around this important topic."

In conjunction with the other female leaders who have made a lasting impact on their brands, organizations, and markets, Fitzpatrick will be honored at a luncheon in New York City on December 1. More information, including a list of honorees, is available at http://onb-tax.com/rr4r50GFmq3.

"Women are a mega-force behind today's growth and innovation in media" said Bill Amstutz, Group Publisher of Folio: and AdMonsters. "It is our honor to highlight the tremendous impact of the many brilliant women leading our industry forward and inspiring what comes next."

