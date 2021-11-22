Uber Donates 100,000 Meals to Albertsons Companies' Nourishing Neighbors Program for Thanksgiving Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced their support of grocery partner Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE: ACI) Nourishing Neighbors program to give 100,000 meals to families in need this Thanksgiving. The donation will be distributed through the Albertsons Companies Foundation and provided to local charities that will use the money to fund healthy meals for children in need during the holiday season and connect families to federal programs.

This charitable donation is a result of the successful partnership to ensure that Albertsons Cos and Uber are able to meet and serve their customers anytime, anywhere. This month the two companies expanded grocery delivery for Albertsons Cos brands Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb and Randalls to six new major US markets including the greater regions of Chicago, Baltimore, Reno, Tuscon, and Colorado Springs. Since launching together in July, availability of Albertsons Companies stores to US consumers on Uber's apps has increased by more than 3X across the country, and will span 1,200 store locations by end of year.

"At Uber, we're dedicated to supporting communities and we're honored to work with our partner, Albertsons Companies, and their Nourishing Neighbors program to help feed families in need this holiday season," said Oskar Hjertonsson, Head of grocery at Uber. "We hope that with this small gift, by bringing Uber grocery to more of the US, and by adding new aisles of seasonal must-haves, we're able to help everyone get what they need this Thanksgiving."

To ensure customers across the country are prepared for Thanksgiving day Uber has created a "Thanksgiving Emergency" aisle with the top items most commonly forgotten or needed on Thanksgiving. Some of these top items include whole turkeys, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and more. Even better, any items bought off the aisle will include a $0 delivery fee for their order, so consumers can spend more time with their family and less at the store.

