Saxena White P.A. Announces a Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action for the In Re Perrigo Company PLC Securities Litigation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



IN RE PERRIGO COMPANY PLC SECURITIES

LITIGATION 19-CV-70 (DLC)

SUMMARY Settlement NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN of allocation; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Perrigo Company plc Corporation ("Perrigo" or the "Company") common stock in the United States during the period November 8, 2018, to December 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class").

Please read this notice carefully; your rights will be affected by the settlement of a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-Appointed Lead Plaintiffs, The City of Boca Raton General Employees' Pension Plan and Palm Bay Police and Firefighters' Pension Fund, on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Class in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action"), have reached a proposed settlement for $31,900,000.00 (the "Settlement"), that, if approved by the Court, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on February 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Denise L. Cote at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 18B, 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007, or by telephonic, video conferencing, or other electronic means, as posted on the website of the Claims Administrator. The hearing will determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (and in the Settlement Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at the address below. Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.PerrigoSecuritiesClassAction.com .

If you are a Class Member, in order to be potentially eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online at the Settlement website or by mail. The Claim Form must be submitted or postmarked no later than March 21, 2022. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to representatives of Lead Counsel such that they are received no later than January 26, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Perrigo, or Defendants' counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Claims Administrator

Perrigo Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173013

Milwaukee, WI 53217

www.PerrigoSecuritiesClassAction.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

Joseph E. White, III

7777 Glades Road, Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33434

jwhite@saxenawhite.com

Dated: November 22, 2021 By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

Source:

Saxena White P.A.

View original content:

SOURCE Saxena White P.A.