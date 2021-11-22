MySize Announces Partnership with GANT (Turkey) Fashion Brand

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, is pleased to announce an agreement with GANT Turkey clothing retailer.

GANT Turkey has agreed to offer the innovative MySize measurement application to its online shoppers on its e-commerce site. GANT was founded in the college town of New Haven, Connecticut in 1949. GANT is a company which believes in the simple idea: Never Stop Learning! Driven by this idea, GANT grew to being a global best-selling brand from a family-run shop. The combination of founder Bernard Gantmacher's dedication to quality and his sons Marty and Elliot's sense for style and business proved to be a winning formula. GANT became a leader of the new preppy style. Soon the color combinations and the quality spread from classrooms at Yale to offices, and later on around the world. GANT helped make the world a more colorful place. Also, GANT invented the locker loop, the boxpleat and the back collor-button. After 70 years, love of color and dedication to quality are the ones that remains unchanged. In 2008, GANT was acquired by the holding company Maus Frères.

GANT recognizes the common troubles of online shopping and the innovative solution MySize offers. Size selection is a major aspect of consumers overall shopping experience contributing to retailers' precious margins. The explosion of returned items has dramatically impacted shipping costs, increasing supplier demand for answers to escalated growth in e-commerce. MySize was created to increase buyers' satisfaction and reduce costs for online retailers by standardizing sizing and helping consumers find the right fit on any size chart. MySize's patented algorithms and SDK decreases return rates from consumers and improves retailers' bottom line.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "We are thrilled with our partnership with GANT Turkey and are pleased they see the need for more efficiency in apparel sizing. MySize is focused on the standardization of sizing between brands in e-commerce. As we seek to expand our offering to the other brands of Maus Frères, we know the data we collect introduces new and interesting opportunities towards growth."

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

