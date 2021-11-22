FIRGELLI® Automations Inc is targeting the robotics and linear motion industries once again with their new patent-pending, world's first, externally adjustable Electric Linear Actuator

FERNDALE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Any gadget that requires movement uses electric linear actuators. Each robot in the proposed Tesla Bot, for example, is expected to have 40 electro-mechanical actuators. For the past 20 years, FIRGELLI® has been producing linear actuators, and this latest breakthrough allows users to perform things they've never been able to do before. Without having to open up the actuator or using any expensive electronics or software, it is now possible to alter the built-in stopping position. The FIRGELLI® Adjustable Limit Switch Linear Actuators feature a patent-pending mechanical limit switch device, providing end users with unprecedented flexibility.

Electro-mechanical linear actuators typically have built-in non-adjustable limit switches that stop the actuator when it reaches either its fully extended or fully retracted position. So, for example, a linear actuator with a 6" (inch) stroke will automatically stop once the rod has extended the full 6" (inches). The issue is that not all applications will require the exact stroke length that is factory-set. Installation and fitting become extremely difficult due to the inability to alter the pre-set internal limit switches, which may necessitate the use of an external limit switch. Users can modify the final 1" (inch) of travel on the new FIRGELLI® Adjustable Limit Switch Linear Actuator to produce a bespoke stroke length that properly matches their application, making final fit and installation considerably easier. Furthermore, the stroke can be modified over time to correct for any external conditions that may require changes over time, such as material expansion and contraction, and application wear and tear.

This patent-pending technology has been included into FIRGELLI®'s Premium Line of Linear Actuators, which are used in a range of industries and projects such as: robotics, home automation, recreational vehicles, and even entertainment. Even Better the new Technology does not impact the Actuators IP Rating at all, meaning that FIRGELLI® did not have to reduce the Linear Actuators IP Rating just to accommodate this new feature, allowing customers to get all the benefits of have Adjustability options without loosing any of the great benefits that come standard in FIRGELLI's® Premium line of Actuators.

