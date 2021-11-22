Falcon Field will soon offer another option for fuel and FBO services!

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the barrage of exciting development at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, AZ is a newly renovated 30-thousand-square-foot hangar, ready to house aircraft and gearing up to offer fuel services in 2022.

Cunningham Aviation, LLC

AIRCRAFT AUCTIONS TO LAND AT NATION'S BUSIEST GENERAL AVIATION AIRPORT IN MESA, ARIZONA

"We were also recently awarded the lease on the keystone property at Falcon Field where we will be building a new state-of-the-art Fixed Base Operation," said George Cunningham, Cunningham Aviation, LLC owner and aircraft dealer and auctioneer.

The addition makes sense for this general aviation airport as the Phoenix-metro area continues to host more business, sporting, and social events. Falcon Field is already the busiest general aviation airport in the entire country.

In addition to hangar space and fuel services, Cunningham Aviation is preparing to conduct online auctions of aircraft, connecting buyers and sellers.

"In this environment where used aircraft are in high demand, auction is the best way to determine the true value and to get your plane sold on a specific day allowing you to plan financially," said Cunningham.

Convenience and ease of online bidding also helps with the auction experience. "You can really bid from anywhere. Our online bidding system is convenient and super easy to navigate," said Cunningham.

If you have an aircraft you want to sell, or would like more information on upcoming fuel and FBO services, please visit www.CunninghamAviation.com or contact George Cunningham 602-469-4635 / george@cunninghamaviation.com.

SOURCE Cunningham Aviation, LLC