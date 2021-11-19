Luke Combs To Perform Live at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show Nationally Televised Halftime Show Highlights 25th Year of the Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army Doing the Most Good Through Red Kettle Kickoff

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplatinum artist and CMA's 2021 Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs, will perform live at AT&T Stadium for the nationally televised halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys game on CBS against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. Combs made the announcement during a national tour performance at American Airlines Center in Dallas last night. His performance will mark 25 years of a Cowboys and Salvation Army tradition that sounds a call for the American public to rally in support of the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which is now in its 131st year. The Salvation Army is calling the 2021 campaign the most important yet, as the organization will provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, rent, and utility assistance to millions of people struggling to keep a roof over their heads this holiday season due to pandemic poverty.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8972951-red-kettle-kickoff-luke-combs-thanksgiving-halftime-show/

"Considering I'm a huge football fan, the Dallas Cowboys were always on our TV on Thanksgiving Day growing up, so it is a complete honor to be a part of their 25th Thanksgiving Day halftime show supporting The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," said Luke Combs. "I'm used to seeing my friend Ezekiel Elliott jump into the Salvation Army's red kettle, so I've become very familiar with their program, and I'm humbled to be able to try and help put food on people's tables and presents under their trees for Christmas. I hope lots of people will become aware of how they can help this year and beyond through my performance."

"Luke Comb's energy and spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the campaign in this milestone year and especially when so many people are struggling due to pandemic poverty," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are so excited to have Combs perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I'm sure will inspire hope and generosity."

The Salvation Army began its holiday fundraising campaign early for the second year in a row to ensure that hope marches on for millions combating the long-term effects of pandemic poverty. More than 4.6 million could face eviction and homelessness, while millions more face a daily challenge to put food on the table and pay bills like electric, water, rent, and mortgage.

"The Salvation Army could never express the full breadth of our gratitude for 25 years of an inspiring partnership with the Dallas Cowboys," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army USA. "It takes an army of partners and supporters to care for our most vulnerable neighbors, and we're encouraged to see the Cowboys continue rising to the occasion each year."

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Funds raised in 2020 supported services for more than 30 million Americans. Like many of its corporate and foundation partners, the nation's largest private provider of social services has not stopped working to provide help and hope — no matter the cost — since the pandemic began. This year, The Salvation Army estimates it will need $175 million — almost 50% more than raised in red kettles in 2020 — to help keep Americans in their homes this holiday season and beyond.

Luke Combs is a multiplatinum, ACM-, CMA-, CMT-, and Billboard Music Award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina and was recently named CMA's 2021 Entertainer of the Year. His new deluxe album, "What You See Ain't Always What You Get," is out now on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. This is Combs' eleventh-consecutive No. 1 single, a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, as well as his tenth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart and eighth-consecutive, multiweek No. 1. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart — breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as "What You See Is What You Get" topped the chart for the 25th time, while his 2017 debut, "This One's for You," has spent 50 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 — tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart. Adding to an already groundbreaking career, Combs returned to the stage this fall for his massive headline arena tour, featuring a special new in-the-round stage design.

This year marks the 25th nationally televised Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show live at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show. Luke Combs is the newest addition to the list of Red Kettle Kickoff celebrity halftime performers that includes Kane Brown, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, Daughtry, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny's Child, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Creed, Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Reba McEntire.

The Salvation Army needs everyone's help now more than ever. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a red kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need

Donate with cash, coins, checks, or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle across the country

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555

Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need

Every donation stays in the community to help make sure that hope marches on for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

To see stories of those helped by The Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyusa.org/usn/video-hub.

