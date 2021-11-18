Panasonic Launches Next-Generation Solar Energy Battery Storage System, the EverVolt™ 2.0

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the latest innovation in its robust solar energy portfolio of Total Home Energy Solution offerings, the EverVolt™ 2.0. A result of Panasonic's ongoing commitment to developing advanced solar and energy storage technologies, EverVolt 2.0 offers enhancements for greater customization, and features a convenient modular footprint and weatherproof design.

EverVolt 2.0

The new EverVolt 2.0 provides continuous power output of 7.6 kW off-grid and 9.6 kW with grid, enough to power an average household load, and boasts two energy storage capacity 17.1 kWh or 25.65 kWh (usable capacity) per system. The system can be AC- and DC-coupled, allowing it to work with both new and existing solar energy systems. EverVolt 2.0 is comprised of two primary components: the floor-standing battery cabinet and a hybrid smart inverter with 4 MPPTs, and offers simple installation and flexible placement either inside or outside, thanks to its weatherproof design with an outdoor protection rating of IP55 (NEMA 3R).

Other features of the Panasonic EverVolt 2.0 Home Battery include:

A modular design that allows homeowners to tailor their energy storage solution to their needs; up to three systems can be stacked together to obtain more power output and energy storage capacity

Multiple operating modes, including back-up mode, residential mode, time-of-use mode and custom modes which can be set by the system owner

Up to 12kW of solar can be tied to the EverVolt inverter – for both supplying to the loads and charging the batteries

Field serviceability

A new user-friendly mobile app that allows homeowners to monitor the system data and set the operating mode

An optional wireless color LCD display, which provides visibility into battery monitoring data and control over system settings

"Innovations in energy storage have never been more exciting—and necessary--than they are today," said Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic. "As part of our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch solar and storage solutions for homeowners, the Panasonic EverVolt 2.0 boasts new features that not only meet the needs of energy-conscious homeowners but supports broader sustainability goals. The recently announced federal goals for nationwide solar adoption, paired with consumers' increasing desire for resiliency, only underscore the necessity for solar and storage solutions like this."

Backed by more than a century of Panasonic innovation, EverVolt 2.0 is protected by Panasonic's 10-year product and performance warranty when installed by a Certified EverVolt Installer. The EverVolt 10-year warranty is one of the best in its class for homeowners.

For more information on EverVolt 2.0, visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/evervolt

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

