Knowesis Earns 2021 "Great Place to Work" Certification

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Knowesis. As a result of the company-wide survey, 96% of employees said Knowesis is a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Knowesis Inc. - Data Driven Decisions (PRNewsFoto/Knowesis, Inc.)

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Knowesis is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are excited to become Great Place to Work-Certified as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Sheilah O'Brien, Managing Principal. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Knowesis. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Knowesis is hiring. Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: [https://www.knowesis-inc.com/careers].

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.



Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knowesis Inc.