Investors Urge SEC to Mandate Disclosure of EEO-1 Workforce Composition Data

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors sent a letter today to Chairman Gary Gensler of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in support of the SEC's plan to develop proposals for consistent, comparable, and decision-useful disclosures addressing human capital management. The letter was initiated by Boston Trust Walden, supported by the Connecticut State Treasurer, Illinois State Treasurer, and Washington State Investment Board, and signed by an additional 59 investor organizations representing over $956B in assets under management and advisement.

The letter urges the SEC to require companies to publicly disclose their EEO-1 reports documenting the gender, race, and ethnicity of employees across job categories. Such disclosure helps investors better assess the effectiveness of corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices and entails no meaningful incremental costs to companies.

"The link between effective DEI management and long-term shareholder value creation is clear," wrote the investors. "We urge the SEC to mandate annual publication of the EEO-1 report as part of its proposal on human capital disclosures."

