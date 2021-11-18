INEO Announces Investor Webinar for 2022 Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

SURREY, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, will release its 2022 Fiscal First Quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 prior to market open on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The INEO Welcoming System is the first things customers see as they enter a retail store and the last thing they see before they leave. With bright, bold digital signage the INEO Welcoming System presents a brand positive message for the retail store and for the products they carry. INEO enabled stores see measurable increase in conversion and customer satisfaction. For more information please visit ineosolutionsinc.com (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

The Company will hold a webinar to discuss its results and provide an outlook on the business, on the same day at 12:00pm EST (9:00am PST). The call will be hosted by: Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Watkin, Chairman and President, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Date: Monday November 29, 2021 Time: 1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST)

To register for the webinar, please visit the following URL: https://bit.ly/INEOwebinarQ1

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.