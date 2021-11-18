Greystar Breaks Ground on Active Adult Community Everleigh Vernon Hills

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing communities, recently announced the groundbreaking of Everleigh Vernon Hills, a new 55+ Active Adult community.

Everleigh Vernon Hills

"Everleigh Vernon Hills will deliver the lifestyle active adults are looking for with endless opportunity to meet like-minded people in a similar stage of life," Nathan Wetmore, Regional Property Manager said. "The community offers a quiet, private setting while also maintaining accessibility to entertainment, dining, nature and outdoor activities. It is perfect for adults looking to right-size or relocate from an urban environment."

Floorplans come in one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as two-bedrooms with a den and cottage homes, which are separate homes that surround the apartment building and include their own garage, patios and upgraded finishes with access to all the amenities. Amenities feature elegant furniture and fixtures with deep teal, rich browns and cool gray colors in the design.

Everleigh Vernon Hills will have more outdoor amenity space than most active adult communities. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa, event lawn, game lawn, outdoor lounge with firepits, pool cabanas and plenty of green space for pets. Indoor amenities include a great room, demonstration kitchen, creative arts studio, movie theater, game room, business center, fitness center and group exercise room.

The community will feature a contemporary building style situated on a two-acre landscaped setting. Everleigh Vernon Hills is walkable to every major retailer, dozens of restaurants and is a short train ride or drive to downtown Chicago.

The community opens in fall of 2022. For more information, or to sign up to receive information on early apartment home reservations, please visit EverleighVernonHills.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 748,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $45.1 billion of assets under management, including over $21.3 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

