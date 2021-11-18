Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau Debuts "Welcome to Newark" Video Featuring Mayor Ras J. Baraka; Video Launch Kicks Off Integrated Destination Marketing Campaign

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, 2021 The Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau (GNCVB) launched a new destination video, celebrating the vibrancy of the City of Newark. Titled "Welcome to Newark," the video features an original score, an intimate look at a city on the rise, plus a spoken word appearance by Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "Welcome to Newark" https://www.newarkhappening.com/welcome-to-newark/ will be the centerpiece of an integrated destination marketing campaign on behalf of the city that will include outreach to Newark stakeholders in addition to visitors from throughout the greater Newark area, statewide, and beyond.

"The last year has been a challenging one for our tourism and hospitality economy," Mayor Baraka said. "As we emerge from the restrictions of COVID-19, it is important that we energize our entertainment and cultural offerings and attract visitors again. Newark has some of the finest attractions in the state, and the 'Welcome to Newark' video will display our pride and motivate tourists to join us and celebrate our excellence and diversity."

The two and a half minute video features an intimate performance at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) surrounded by the energy of the city and a variety of visitor experiences from historic finds in Branch Brook Park, adventures for the family, glimpses at fun shopping, and explores the diversity of local restaurants. The beauty of the outdoor public spaces, entertainment venues, a thriving public art scene, and unconventional cozy corners are previewed to focus on the variety of Newark's offerings as a travel and tourist destination.

"As we celebrate our city's resiliency, it is now critical that the leisure and hospitality industry gets a much-needed jolt to attract visitors back to Newark," noted GNCVB President & CEO Ricardo Salazar. "We are thankful for the leadership of Mayor Ras J. Baraka and the Newark Municipal Council. Their ongoing support of the Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau is critical as we work together with our stakeholders to make Newark one of the nation's premier tourism destinations."

The "Welcome to Newark" musical piece provides an ideal backdrop to the visual presentation of some of Newark's treasures. The track was produced by Carter "Roc" Mangan, Jr., a music producer, musician and sound engineer from Newark who has created original content for film, television, individual artists and other media. All of the artists who contributed to the musical performance, Bri Blvck, Janetza Miranda, and Moruf Adewunmi, have ties to the the Greater Newark region. The destination video was produced in concert with Palette Group, a Brooklyn based, full-service production and creative agency, and directed by New Jersey native Amandla Baraka.



"We're still in awe from the experience of working with Newark creatives and Newark natives, let alone experiencing the city while producing this film," said Nate Nichols, Founder and Creative Director of the Palette Group. "When curating content that represents a community, we got out of the way, and just let the community speak for itself. This film demonstrates the optimism, texture, and all the possibilities of finding yourself in the rhythm of Newark."

"Working on this film felt like I was at home again," said Amandla Baraka, Director of The "Welcome to Newark" video. "It felt like I was working with family and the members of the community were so welcoming. I am so grateful I was able to do this."

The video will be available to view on the newarkhappening.com website and the GNCVB YouTube channel. It will also be featured at all local, regional, national, and international travel and tourism meetings and conferences.

"The State of New Jersey's tourism industry suffered greatly during the pandemic, and it is time to reinvest, and welcome visitors once again," said Jeffrey Vasser, Executive Director, NJ Division of Travel & Tourism. "This new video, funded by a state grant through the Division, demonstrates the city of Newark's determination and strength during the past year, and proudly proclaims we're back stronger than ever and we want you to be a part of it."

The GNCVB's "Welcome to Newark" destination marketing campaign is intended to be ubiquitous throughout the NYDMA in :15 and :30 versions of the video through broadcast TV, radio, digital, social media, out-of-home, and other advertising platforms.

