Zurich North America CEO announces Apprenticeship Program will double in size

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn has announced a significant expansion of the Zurich Apprenticeship Program, which will more than double in size in 2022 in cities across the United States. Terryn shared the plans at a virtual Chicago Apprentice Network event during National Apprenticeship Week.

Terryn said Zurich plans to hire approximately 70 apprentices in at least nine cities where the insurance provider has offices, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Overland Park (Kansas), Philadelphia, San Francisco and Schaumburg (Illinois), as well as in certain agricultural areas where Zurich's crop insurance business operates. After opportunities are posted in the first quarter of 2022, apprentices will be hired to work in at least 14 of Zurich's businesses and functions, including claims, underwriting, sales, IT, crop insurance, cyber and other areas. They will begin the program in August 2022.

Zurich introduced its U.S. apprenticeship program in 2016 as an earn-while-you-learn opportunity to launch a career in insurance. Zurich has typically hired 24-30 apprentices in each cohort and has added focus areas for apprentices over the years.

"It's no secret that there's fierce competition for talent right now, but that's not the reason we're expanding," Terryn said. "We're growing the Zurich Apprenticeship Program because apprentices have brought value to our business from the very beginning. This is a talent source that has proven its value and versatility through many different market conditions, including at the height of the pandemic, when we expanded our program from our suburban Schaumburg headquarters to New York City."

After the New York expansion in 2020, Zurich added apprentices in Atlanta and Zurich's RCIS crop insurance business in 2021. The 2022 expansion is the biggest yet.

An earn-while-you-learn program

Through Zurich's two-year program, apprentices split their time each week, with three days of on-the-job training under the mentorship of Zurich colleagues and two days focused on college coursework toward an associate degree, with tuition funded by Zurich.

Apprentices receive a full-time salary and full benefits and are guaranteed a position and promotion with Zurich when they successfully complete their apprenticeship. The program attracts people representing diverse backgrounds and experiences. Apprentices have included high school graduates, military veterans, people returning to the workforce after a hiatus and workers looking to move from a job to a career. Applicants typically do not have a college degree.

Through the Chicago Apprentice Network, which Zurich co-founded with Aon and Accenture in 2017, Zurich has shared its model with other companies, education providers and nonprofits to help expand apprenticeship opportunities. In 2020, Zurich helped the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) develop and launch its first apprenticeship curriculum to serve Zurich's New York apprenticeship expansion. BMCC now provides apprenticeship curricula to other companies and to Zurich's apprentices in cities other than Schaumburg, where Harper College provides the curriculum.

A broader talent pool

Apprentices who complete the program earn an associate degree and a Department of Labor registered apprentice certification. The Zurich Apprenticeship Program offers participants the opportunity to launch a career in insurance while earning a college degree, lifting a barrier to higher education: the expense.

"The Zurich Apprenticeship Program challenges the notion that a four-year university degree is a prerequisite for launching and growing a successful career," said Al Crook, Head of HR Business Partners and Apprenticeship at Zurich North America. "The benefits of our program are multi-fold. Not only does it help close skills gaps in our industry, but we are also able to broaden our talent pool to contribute to progress on diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging in our business and our industry. We believe every business and function has apprenticeable roles."

Zurich has succeeded in placing 100% of apprentices who complete the two-year program, and the cumulative retention rate for Zurich apprentices is approximately 85%. In August 2020, Zurich North America welcomed its largest and most diverse cohort of apprentices in the history of the program.

As the program expands, Zurich is redoubling its efforts to reach diverse talent pools. Apprenticeship leaders are working with Zurich's employee resource groups, such as the Zurich African Ancestry Alliance (ZAAA), the Veterans Engagement Team at Zurich (VETZ) and Latinos Unidos at Zurich (LUZ). Zurich also is working with nonprofit organizations, such as Futures and Options, Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Year Up, and various secondary education institutions around the country.

An opportunity to learn more

The program provides an uncommonly holistic educational and developmental experience that includes mentorship and coaching. From Day One, apprentices are supported by Apprentice Alumni Advisors, an academic coach and more. Apprentices immediately apply what they learn in the classroom to a work setting. Leaders from throughout Zurich supplement that learning with workshops on networking, professional communication and other skills not always taught in university settings.

Post-apprenticeship, many apprentice alumni have gone on to complete their bachelor's degree while working, with the support of Zurich's tuition reimbursement benefit. But a four-year degree is not required to continue building a fulfilling career at Zurich.

To get an inside look at the Zurich Apprenticeship Program, potential applicants can join Zurich's third annual Zurich National Apprenticeship Week Summit on Friday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.-noon Central. Program leaders and apprentices will share insights on the application process, program details, what it's like to be an apprentice and what happens after completion of the program. To register to attend, click here.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. Read more at www.zurichna.com/services/about-zurich.

