Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.46 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 3, 2021. On November 12, 2021, there were 74,042,218 shares of the common stock outstanding.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

