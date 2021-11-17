Iscoe Law Firm Opens New West Palm Beach Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today announced the opening of its new office location in West Palm Beach.

(PRNewsfoto/Iscoe Law)

The new office is located at 2056 Vista Parkway, Suite 290 near the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard west of Florida's Turnpike in West Palm Beach. The Iscoe Law location is minutes away from the Palm Beach County Courthouse, the Federal Courts, and provides access to great legal consultation for the firm's Palm Beach County client base.

"West Palm Beach continues to be one of Palm Beach County's strongest-growing cities, so it's crucial for residents to have access to superior legal counsel," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq., Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "Our steady client growth in the South Florida market reinforces our confidence that our new office location will help us extend our service offerings and allow us to build our client network."

Each of the firm's practice areas is represented in the West Palm Beach office: car accidents, truck accidents, personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic & serious injuries, and premises liabilities.

The new West Palm office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 4PM.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, product liability, and more, Gary and his team of attorneys understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard to protect the legal rights of the injured and their families- and hold auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iscoe Law