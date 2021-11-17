Obtaining the Compliancy Group's Seal of Compliance™ showcases Ergomotion's commitment to championing the future of sleep wellness through technology, consumer confidence & data security

Ergomotion Achieves HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group Obtaining the Compliancy Group's Seal of Compliance™ showcases Ergomotion's commitment to championing the future of sleep wellness through technology, consumer confidence & data security

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergomotion, the global leader of state-of-the-art adjustable bed base design and manufacturing, earns its Seal of Compliance™ through the Compliancy Group's proprietary Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) solution, The Guard™, proving its adherence to HIPAA compliance, data privacy and security.

Ergomotion earns its Seal of Compliance™ through the Compliancy Group’s proprietary Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) solution, The Guard™, proving its adherence to HIPAA compliance, data privacy and security.

We want to reaffirm and validate that Ergomotion delivers trustworthy, solutions-focused products under one name.

Obtaining the Compliancy Group's Seal of Compliance comes at a time when consumers are showing an increased interest in the credibility and effectiveness of its products. The Seal of Compliance demonstrates Ergomotion's commitment to championing the future of sleep wellness.

"We are proud to announce that we've become HIPAA-compliant, demonstrating our ability to provide effective, industry-leading solutions," said Josh Malouf, Ergomotion's Regulatory Compliance Manager. "This credential is essential in ensuring the security of our customers' health information. Users of our non-contact Health Sensors may rest assured that their information is safe and secure."

The Seal of Compliance proves that Ergomotion adheres to the regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. The training was completed by all members of the organization, establishing industry-wide guidelines to ensure the confidentiality of personal healthcare information (PHI); further reassuring consumers that their personal information is safe and secure when purchasing Ergomotion products.

"As the adjustable bed base and sleep wellness category continues to grow, we want to reaffirm and validate that Ergomotion delivers trustworthy, solutions-focused, products and services under one name," said Jason Timmons, Director of Technology at Ergomotion. "We've seen great change within the technology integration category over recent years and particularly in sensor integration. Our dedication to protecting personal data has grown stronger as technology advances."

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

To view Ergomotion's state-of-the-art sleep and comfort solutions, visit: ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. They are pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems and delivering innovation to help improve sleep. In 2021, they were a Good Housekeeping Best of Bedding Awards recipient for "Best Bed Frames."

Ergomotion products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. They are part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com .

ABOUT COMPLIANCY GROUP

HIPAA should be simple. That's why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches™ holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emma Wach

ewach@lambert.com

Direct: 630-390-8474

Ergomotion is pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems. (PRNewsfoto/Ergomotion)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ergomotion